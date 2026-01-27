Coco Gauff Faces American Backlash After Shock Australian Open Exit: “You Embarrassed Us”

It’s a tough day for Coco Gauff. The American No. 1 came into the Australian Open determined to take it one step further. Last year, she reached the quarterfinals. In 2024, she made her maiden semifinals. This time, she was chasing the finals. And she looked ready for it too, dispatching Kamilla Rakhimova, Olga Danilovic, Hailey Baptiste, and Karolina Muchova with confidence. But once again in the quarterfinals, Gauff looked lost against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina. It left fans frustrated and uneasy.

On Tuesday, facing Svitolina, Coco appeared distraught. She couldn’t convert chances or find a way to break her opponent. Her energy dipped fast. Eventually, she fell to the 12th seed in straight sets, in just 59 minutes. Fans online couldn’t believe what they’d seen.

One fan took to X to write, “Coco Gauff please go home. You embarrassed us all today.”

It was a hard scene to watch as Coco walked off the court, disappointment shadowing every step. Nothing clicked, especially her serve. She lost her rhythm early, broken four times in the first set and twice in the second. The numbers told it all: just 41 percent of first-serve points won and 19 unforced errors that stacked up far too fast.

Gauff tried to reset. She switched racquets and took a breather after the first set. But the frustration refused to lift. The second set opened with yet another break, and she couldn’t find her footing. It was one of those days when everything stayed just out of reach.