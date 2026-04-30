Coco Gauff Falls Prey to ‘Angry’ and ‘Racist’ Online Abuse Following Madrid Exit

Coco Gauff stands as one of the fiercest voices of her generation, unafraid to confront bettors and the storm of online negativity. She even channels it into fuel, admitting, “Sometimes I read comments specifically to encourage myself”. But when that toxic noise crosses the line, the American doesn’t retreat; she responds with intent, turning pressure into a powerful statement.

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After her recent loss at the Madrid Open, Coco Gauff chose an unusual but pointed response. Instead of staying silent, she took to TikTok. In the clip, Gauff openly mocked the trolls who had flooded her with negativity. The overlay text in her video made her stance clear. “The angry gamblers saying racist things in my IG comments/dms hiding behind anonymous accounts.”

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Gauff also added a cultural reference to underline her message. She used lyrics from a Young M.A track. The lines read: “Yeah, they hate, but they broke though (But they broke though) / And when it’s time to pop, they a no-show (Where they at?)”.

Her response comes at a time when the sports betting industry in the United States is booming. According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), the sector generated a record $16.96 billion in revenue in 2025. The scale of growth continues to reshape fan engagement.

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Prediction markets have added competition, but they have not slowed the industry’s expansion in any meaningful way. Betting activity remains high across major sports. Tennis, too, feels the impact.

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That surge in revenue has also meant significant losses for bettors. Americans who legally placed wagers in 2025 lost hundreds of billions of dollars. This marked an increase of roughly 11% compared to the previous year.

Gauff’s reaction also reflects her difficult season so far in April 2026. The two-time Grand Slam champion has struggled to deliver notable results this year. Her performances have not matched expectations.

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She has suffered multiple early-round exits across tournaments. The latest came in Madrid, where she lost to Linda Noskova in the Round of 16. That defeat followed a demanding comeback win against Sorana Cirstea, during which Gauff battled illness and even vomited mid-match.

Her fight against trolls, however, is nothing new. After her China Open victory in Beijing, where she defeated Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-3 to claim her eighth career title, Gauff addressed critics again.

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Celebrating on Instagram, she posted a photo with her trophy and wrote: “sHe OnLy wInS 250s… well…. WOMP WOMP.” The message was playful but clearly targeted. It was a response to ongoing criticism.

However, not everyone appreciated her tone. One user reshared the post on X and commented: “Coco has the mentality of a 5-year-old old i’m sorry.” The remark quickly gained traction online.

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Gauff did not ignore it. She responded directly with clarity and confidence. “Honestly kids have the best out look on life. they are so positive and creative. so I’ll take it. My goal this tournament was to play and enjoy tennis as much as I did when I was a kid because that’s when life was/is the most fun!”

Her reply summed up her approach. She does not avoid criticism but engages with it on her own terms. Over time, her stance against negativity has become well-documented.

Again and again, Gauff has used her platform to challenge toxic behavior. She speaks out, whether through humor or direct replies. That consistency defines her voice in the modern game.

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Coco Gauff hits back at trolls targeting her appearance

Beyond her on-court performances, Coco Gauff continues to show she will not stay silent in the face of online criticism. Her responses are not limited to tennis results. Even off the court, she pushes back when targeted.

Earlier this month, Gauff appeared in a commercial for Miu Miu. The campaign showcased her natural look, with a bag styled alongside her. It was meant to highlight authenticity and individuality.

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However, the photoshoot quickly drew negative attention online. Some users posted hateful comments aimed at her appearance. Much of the criticism focused specifically on her hair.

Gauff chose not to ignore the backlash. She addressed it directly on TikTok, making her stance clear. She explained why she chooses to wear her hair the way she does.

“I personally don’t like to slick back my hair super sleek, because it does damage my hair,” Gauff said. “I do play tennis, so most of the time I’m wearing it in a bun. I have (curl type) 4C hair… That’s just not good for my hair,” she said explaining about her hair.”

She then reinforced her position with a firm statement. “I’m not going to apologize for the way that my hair looked,” she stated. “There are other girls who have the exact same hair as me, and I just want them to see and feel represented…”

Gauff also admitted that the criticism affected her emotionally. She did not dismiss the impact of those comments. Instead, she acknowledged it openly.

“I’m not going to lie, for two days I was feeling rough. I’m someone who has struggled with looks throughout my life, just being a young Black girl in this world,” she said after she received trolls who mocked her hair in her recent photoshoot.

Yet her response did not end in vulnerability. It turned into resilience and confidence. “Y’all did knock a diva down… but diva got up, and I feel better than ever.”

Now, as she once again uses social media to respond to both on-court and off-court moments, her stance remains consistent. Gauff continues to assert herself as one of the strongest voices on the tour, unafraid to confront negativity head-on.