Coco Gauff Forced to Evacuate Along With Alex Eala and Eva Lys During Wild Hotel Emergency in Berlin

Coco Gauff would have been hoping for a long and peaceful sleep the night before her clash against Paula Badosa. But that idea went out of the window as she was forced to evacuate the Waldorf Astoria hotel in the middle of the night.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It turns out that a fire alarm went off in the hotel at nearly 3:45 AM on Wednesday. As a result, players had no choice but to leave their rooms and evacuate the venue as soon as possible. Eva Lys was also among the guests forced out of their rooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

She took up the opportunity to capture Gauff and Alexandra Eala‘s reactions to the emergency and shared a rather hilarious picture on social media. Gauff and Eala can be seen showing off their attire for the night in front of a fire truck.

Lys posted the picture on her Instagram story and captioned it as, “3 am fire alarm fit check.” It was soon reposted on the platform by both Gauff and Eala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully, it was a night they could look back on and laugh about, as it ultimately turned out to be a false alarm. The chaos subsided quickly, and guests were back in their rooms soon afterward. “There was no danger at any time. It was a technical alarm,” a hotel spokesperson confirmed to BILD.

That said, the disruption was hardly ideal for those taking to the court in Berlin on Wednesday. Gauff, who teamed up with Jessica Pegula to secure a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Anastasia Potapova and Diana Shnaider in doubles on Tuesday, would have been hoping for a smooth recovery ahead of her clash with Badosa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late-night evacuation may have been an even bigger concern for Alexandra Eala, whose opening-round match against Donna Vekic was scheduled for 11 AM local time. However, the Filipino put in a brilliant performance, recording a 7-5, 6-4 victory to advance to the Round of 16, where she will face Elena Rybakina.

As for Gauff, her match was scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM local time on the Steffi Graf Stadion. She received a first-round bye after Amanda Anisimova’s withdrawal elevated her seeding, resulting in her scheduled opener against Nikola Bartunkova being cancelled and her direct advancement to the Round of 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eva Lys was the only one of the trio who could afford a slightly longer sleep-in, with her Round of 16 match against Elina Svitolina not scheduled until Thursday.

Imago May 26, 2026; Paris, France; Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during her match against Taylor Townsend of the United States on day three at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

With her first singles clash of the tournament delayed to Wednesday, Gauff had the opportunity to focus solely on the doubles draw. Both she and Pegula were solid in their first-round clash and are now set to take on the duo of Asia Mohammad and Fanny Stollar in the next match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Gauff had received criticism for choosing Pegula as her doubles partner over Serena Williams. The rumors of their team-up had first come to light after American tennis journalist Jon Wertheim had reported that the 44-year-old was eager to play with Gauff at the German capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many felt that she shouldn’t have passed up the chance of teaming up with the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Moreover, the fans have also been wanting to witness the team up for years now. Addressing the rumors about her doubles partnership with Serena, Gauff remarked that she will always be open to playing alongside the tennis icon.

Coco Gauff expresses her desire to share the court with Serena Williams

“It feels really cool, I would love to play on the same side as her shooting my shot, but we’ll see,” Gauff said on The Tennis Channel. “I don’t know, if she asks, the answer is going to be yes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old also recalled her first-ever meeting with Serena. The two had met in Florida when Gauff, who was a kid at the time, was invited for a photoshoot to portray a younger version of the former World No. 1.

“That moment that stuck and was engraved in my memory. You just see someone on TV, you don’t feel like they are real, and then you see them in person, they are real, and then you realize that dreams are possible,” she added.

Gauff’s remarks indicated that she hadn’t snubbed Serena as her doubles partner. With the latter having decided to team up with her sister, Venus Williams, for Wimbledon, it is unlikely that fans will be able to witness a Serena-Gauff team-up anytime soon.