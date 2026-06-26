Coco Gauff Gets Dream Wimbledon Draw With Aryna Sabalenka Standing in the Way

Coco Gauff has received a major boost before even beginning her seventh Wimbledon campaign. The World No. 7 has struggled at the Grand Slam over the years, with her best result being a fourth-round finish, which she has achieved on three separate occasions. However, she will be fancying her chances this time around after getting a relatively easy draw.

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The 22-year-old will begin her campaign with the clash against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch, who is currently ranked No. 79. Gauff will undoubtedly be the favorite to win this clash and advance to the second round. The American can then face either Anna Bondar or Solana Sierra in the next match, where she will once again be the favorite to win.

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While Gauff has never faced Bondar before, she has a 2-0 lead over Sierra on the H2H record. If she makes it past the second round, then her third-round opponents can potentially be either Ann Li or Zeynep Sonmez. Gauff has a 3-0 lead over Li in the H2H record and has dominated the matchup over the years. However, she has never faced Sonmez before, and it can turn out to be quite an interesting match.

The draw will become tougher for Gauff if she makes it into the fourth round. She can potentially lock horns against either Belinda Bencic or Anna Kalinskaya. Both players have a solid ranking and can provide quite a hard challenge to Gauff. While she does have a 5-2 lead over Bencic when it comes to the H2H, the record is level at 1-1 against Kalinskaya.

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The draw will get even more difficult if Gauff reaches the quarterfinals for the first time at Wimbledon. Here she can either come up against her compatriots Jessica Pegula or Iva Jovic or can face Anastasia Potapova. All of these players can defeat Gauff. Pegula has a 5-3 lead in the H2H record while Potapova currently leads 3-2. The latter had recently defeated Gauff 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the third round of the French Open.

Jovic is the only player out of the three to have never defeated Gauff. The two had faced each other for the first time in the R16 of the Rome Masters last month, and Gauff had triumphed 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

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