Having started her 2026 season on January 3 at the United Cup, Coco Gauff ended a long and exhaustive season just a few days ago, when she helped Team USA win their Billie Jean King Cup tie against Hungary on November 21-22. But it seems like, after playing for almost eleven months in the year and 66 singles matches, fans still want the World No. 4 to keep at it on the court, to which the American had a strong reply.

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“This season has just ended like thirty minutes ago, thirty minutes ago. I don’t play from January to November,” said Gauff on TikTok. “Hop Of my..” The 22-year-old had this retort when one of the fans commented, “Girl if you don’t get back on the court.”

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Gauff’s reply is understandable, given the hectic nature of the calendar and the several trials and tribulations one player has to go through in the course of the season. As it stands, the American is slated to kickstart her new season at the United Cup on January 1 next year, which means her offseason would be just over a month long.

The year was not without its challenges for Gauff, who had a rare mid-match retirement against Alexandra Eala at Indian Wells due to an arm injury. By then, the World No. 4 had already played 16 matches in little over two months into the season. Making a deep run to the Miami final left her with a little over two weeks of rest before stepping on the clay.

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Known as the most physical surfaces of the three, Gauff played 14 clay-court matches in one-and-a-half months, which saw her reach the final in Rome, but had an early third-round exit at the French Open. Playing for a short stint on grass, the 22-year-old reached the Wimbledon semifinal. Gauff had one of her longest breaks of the season, as she started her campaign on the North American hard courts on August 5, having played her match against Karolina Muchova at SW19 on July 9.

The hard court season saw Gauff play 17 matches in just over a month, during which she won the Cincinnati Open and reached semifinals in Canada and New York. She did take some time off before coming back on the Asian swing, which is when the outside noise took its toll on the American’s mind. The online abuse directed towards her after the Xinran Sun incident at the China Open had its effect on the World No. 4’s mind, which saw her skip the rest of the Asian events and take a break of over a month, her longest in the season, before she played at the WTA Finals.

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Gauff’s retort on social media aligns with her underlying sentiment about the Tour schedule. The American spoke out against it this year during her hard-court swing, stating that while she understood the mandatory nature of the tournament in terms of prize money and points, the constant grind of the Tour was detrimental to players’ health.

“Obviously, with the mandatory rules, I know why it’s in place with prize money and everything,” said Gauff in an interview. Do I agree with them? I mean, I guess on a business point, it can kind of make sense. But on a player health standpoint, I don’t really agree with it.”

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Constantly being at it has often led to several injuries among players. While Gauff is one of the fittest players on the Tour, the American did show signs of the mental fatigue catching up to her in some of her matches this year.

Coco Gauff Had Some Tough Moments in 2026

Given the constant scrutiny, it is not unusual for tennis players to vent their frustrations from time to time, and Gauff is no exception. Back at the Australian Open, the American went off-court to smash her racket after a one-sided loss to Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. With the cameras capturing her raw moment, debate sparked across public platforms over the boundaries between broadcasting value and invading players’ privacy.

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The next tough moment for Gauff also came with Svitolina on the opposite side of the net. This time it was the Rome final, where the American had given up an early advantage in the first set, and ended up losing it and the final. The 22-year-old was in tears on the court and was also seen hitting her head with the racket.

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Lastly, the match against Elise Mertens at the China Open saw a frazzled Gauff take the court after she was subjected to a ton of online abuse after her match against Sun. The American could have retired but gritted her teeth and got through the match, which she lost in a one-sided defeat to the Belgian player. Gauff fans will hope that the World No.4 gets all the rest she needs in the offseason and comes back with renewed vigor in the new season.