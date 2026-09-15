Coco Gauff Issues Scam Warning Before Online Imposter Faces Strict Consequences

After Coco Gauff was eliminated from the US Open semifinal against Elena Rybakina in three sets, she put up a heartbreaking message on her Instagram, and what followed was impersonation and not support. An account on X used her US Open images and copied that message to impersonate Gauff. The 22-year-old was quick to notice this and urged her fans and followers to report the account – that request was heard.

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Gauff’s fight against an online impersonator has ended with the account’s suspension. The “@CocoGauff448” profile, which spooked fans by using her US Open photos, was blocked from responding to Gauff’s posts days later, and then the account was taken down entirely from X.

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“Report this account. lol impersonating me then blocking me from engaging with you. lol weird,” Gauff wrote on X, tagging the account directly. “@CocoGauff448 delete your account and stop scamming people.”

“And while we are here, I will never ask people to send me money,” she followed up with a broader warning to fans about the kind of scam these impersonation accounts typically run. “I have been told there are a lot of accounts scamming people pretending to be me. I am not on Telegram or would communicate with people on WhatsApp. Please DO NOT send money to ‘me’ because I promise it’s not me.”

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Fans and followers took Gauff’s call to report the account seriously, and the pressure worked. X has since suspended the account completely, and the platform’s default message reads: “X suspends account that violates our rules.” One fan was celebrating the result right at Gauff.

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“WE DID IT!!! JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED @cocogauff,” they wrote.