Coco Gauff Joins Florida Flamingos in Dual Role for World Team Tennis Return

There will be no shortage of tennis action for fans in December this year as World Team Tennis (WTT) is all set to return after four years. The tournament had been forced to shut down in 2021 due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is now coming back with some of the most well-established players on both the ATP and WTA circuits, including Coco Gauff, who will be playing for the Florida Flamingos Racquet Club. However, the American hasn’t just entered the tournament as a player and will have a role beyond the court as well.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Gauff has joined the ownership group of the Flamingos. She will be working in a player/owner role in the upcoming edition of the WTT. It’s not a surprise that Gauff is excited to play in South Florida, the area where she grew up. It is expected that a lot of her family members and friends will be in attendance for her matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Growing the sport through team competition and making it more accessible are two things I love, and WTT does both,” she said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to playing at home in front of my family and friends in South Florida.”

“It’s not often, as a tennis player, that we get to compete as part of a team, so I’m excited for the new experience, not only for myself but, even more importantly, for the fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago 2026 US Open – Day 9 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 7: Coco Gauff of the United States reacts in her match against Iva Jovic of the United States during the 2026 US Open – Day 9 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2026 in New York, New York. New York USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York United States Copyright: xSusanxMullane/ISIxPhotosx 9754

The Flamingos will host their matches at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. They have fielded a strong team for the returning season of the WTT with multiple notable names present. The likes of Tommy Paul, Learner Tien, Brandon Nakashima, Iva Jovic and Eva Lys are also present in the lineup. The team will be playing the Toronto North at home on December 14 and the New York Empire on December 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each match in the WTT will feature four singles sets followed by a mixed doubles Supertiebreaker. Originally founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, the tournament is still staying true to its roots of putting men and women on the same teams and having them compete together. The tournament has been played by legends like Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andre Agassi, and Serena Williams. The WTT will be hoping to reach those same heights once again through the upcoming edition of the event.

Coming back, Florida Flamingos isn’t the only team to have a formidable lineup at their disposal. Both the New York Empire Racquet Club and the Toronto North Racquet Club also have their share of superstar players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz among the headline names at WTT 2026

The New York Empire also have a star-studded lineup in place. They have got Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Camila Osorio and Michael Zheng in the team. The team is dominated primarily by Americans, with four of the five players hailing from the country. Osorio is the only non-American player on the team, as she hails from Colombia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Toronto North’s lineup is fully formed by Canadian players. This includes Victoria Mboko, Denis Shapovalov, Leylah Fernandez, and Gabriel Diallo. This is the smallest team on paper so far, as it consists of just four players. It will be interesting to see whether they will be able to compete with the two American juggernauts.

The WTT will begin on December 1 with the Florida Flamingos taking on the New York Empire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The event will be held in a total of three different venues, and this includes the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. The final scheduled match of the tournament will be played on December 15 between the Florida Flamingos and the New York Empire in Florida.