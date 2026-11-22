Taylor Townsend was expected to have Desirae Krawczyk as her partner when the United States faced Hungary in the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs. The Americans had already made two changes to their original squad before arriving in Delray Beach, but another adjustment caught attention ahead of Sunday’s doubles rubber. This time, the USTA had a different combination in mind.

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Coco Gauff has been announced as Townsend’s new doubles partner against Hungary, despite Krawczyk being part of the squad specifically as a doubles specialist. The decision also brings Gauff and Townsend together again after their previous appearances as a pair in 2024. With the United States needing just one more victory to secure its place in the 2027 Qualifiers, the selection raises questions about what prompted the change and what the two Americans could offer together.

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The original American squad included Gauff, Madison Keys, Ann Li, Townsend and Nicole Melichar-Martinez. However, Keys and Melichar-Martinez withdrew before the competition, and Ashlyn Krueger and Krawczyk took their places. Krawczyk was hardly an inexperienced replacement. She had won two WTA doubles titles in 2026, including the Ningbo Open, and owned 14 career doubles titles.

Townsend and Krawczyk were subsequently listed as the expected American pairing against Hungary’s Anna Bondar and Fanny Stollar. The USTA’s announcement of Gauff alongside Townsend therefore marked a notable departure from the previously reported combination. Gauff had already played her singles match, so her availability gave captain Lindsay Davenport another option for the doubles contest.

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There is some history between the two Americans, although they have not partnered regularly on tour. Their previous doubles campaign together came at the 2024 Madrid Open, where they reached the quarterfinals. Gauff and Townsend began with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 victory over Anna Bondar and Tereza Mihalikova before beating Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 in the second round. However, their run ended against sixth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Laura Siegemund, who defeated them 6-4, 6-4. The pair finished the tournament with two wins from three matches and have yet to win a title together.

Townsend also arrives with an extraordinary doubles season behind her. Alongside Katerina Siniakova, she won the French Open and US Open titles in 2026, completing her doubles Career Grand Slam. The pair had already won Wimbledon in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2025. Their success continued this year with WTA 1000 titles at Indian Wells, Miami, and Madrid. Townsend’s original USTA nomination also listed a remarkable 39-4 doubles record for the 2026 season.

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But why was this tie so important for the Americans? The United States had suffered a 3-1 defeat to Belgium in April’s Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, which prevented the 18-time champions from reaching the 2026 Finals. That result sent them into the November Playoffs against Hungary. The winner would return to the 2027 Qualifiers, whereas the losing nation would drop to Regional Group I.

America had already taken a commanding 2-0 lead before Sunday’s doubles match. Gauff defeated Dalma Galfi 6-1, 6-1, and Ann Li followed with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Anna Bondar. One more win would seal the tie and spare the Americans from having to play the reverse singles matches.

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The occasion was also special for Gauff because Delray Beach is her hometown. She previously represented the United States at the same venue in 2023, when the Americans swept Austria 4-0. Before this year’s tie, she also visited Atlantic Community High School with her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom. Odom became the first Black student to integrate the previously all-white school in 1961. The visit included the announcement of a $10,000 scholarship in her name.

Gauff Recalls Longest Wait of Her Billie Jean King Cup Campaign After Galfi Victory

Townsend’s potential reunion with Gauff was not the only reason the American had a memorable outing in Delray Beach. Before the doubles announcement, Gauff had already given her country a crucial point against Hungary, although her opening singles match came with an unexpected five-hour interruption.

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She won the first set 6-1 and moved ahead 2-1 in the second when repeated lightning alarms forced spectators to evacuate the Delray Beach Tennis Center. Heavy rain followed, and a tornado watch added to the disruption. Play was suspended for more than five hours.

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The players eventually returned at around 9:10 p.m. local time. From the approximately 2,400 spectators who had attended earlier, only a few hundred remained. Gauff needed just 15 minutes to complete her 6-1, 6-1 victory. She later explained that she preferred to finish the match that evening rather than risk another postponement. “I definitely wanted to play tonight. I didn’t know what tomorrow would hold. I felt if it was clear tonight, try to play,” she said.

The American also credited her teammates and family for keeping her spirits up when the stadium became unusually quiet. “It was super quiet out there compared to today, so I needed the support of my team,” Gauff admitted. The delay was not entirely wasted, as she spent some of the time playing Uno with friends in the community centre basketball gym where she had grown up playing the sport. She also remembered cheering for her brothers from the stands.

Gauff had another reason to finish the match that evening. She wanted to give Ann Li a lead before her teammate made her Billie Jean King Cup debut. Li later backed her up with a straight-sets victory over Bondar. Gauff has dealt with interruptions before, too. During her 2023 US Open semifinal against Karolina Muchova, climate protesters stopped play for approximately 49 minutes. She returned to win 6-4, 7-5 and reach her first Grand Slam final.