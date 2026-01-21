Coco Gauff Laughs Off Stealing Carlos Alcaraz’s Signature Shot at the Australian Open: “It Worked”

Coco Gauff continued her dominant run at the 2026 AO with a commanding second-round win over Olga Danilovic, moving one step closer to her maiden title in Melbourne. While the scoreline (6-2, 6-2) told a story of control, it was Gauff’s playful revelation about a borrowed weapon that stole the spotlight. Speaking after the match to her close friend Chris Eubanks, Gauff revealed that one of the key weapons behind her impressive display was a drop shot inspired by Carlos Alcaraz.

“Honestly, the drop shot is always a bad idea in my head, and then I make it, and I’m like ‘Oh ok, that was good.’ I saw Carlos yesterday, and I was like, ‘I’m trying to drop shot like him.'” The numbers backed up her confidence. Gauff admitted she had rarely relied on the shot in the past, but it proved decisive in Melbourne. “In my first match, I won like 7 drop shot points, which I don’t think I’ve ever done. Today I won all of them that I did. It’s a good shot until I miss it.”

Even more amusing was her admission that she ignored her coach’s advice when the pressure was highest. “My coach said don’t drop shot on pressure points. I think almost every time I drop shotted today was on a pressure, and it worked.” With this win, Coco Gauff added another impressive achievement to her resume.

Imago January 13, 2026, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia: COCO GAUFF of USA during practise session before Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia. Melbourne Australia – ZUMAc278 20260113_zsp_c278_018 Copyright: xMarcinxCholewinskix

Since 2022, Gauff (14-0) is one of the four players, along with Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Elina Svitolina, to have an unbeaten record in the second round at women’s singles Grand Slams (minimum 10 appearances).

Coco Gauff will now face her compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the third round. This will be their second meeting in their careers and also the first since 2023. The world number 3 looks in red-hot form at the moment. She has now won 39 consecutive Grand Slam matches after taking the first set. Her last loss in that scenario came to Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

As she continues her march in Melbourne, Gauff’s blend of confidence, creativity, and composure is becoming increasingly evident. And if borrowing a page from Carlos Alcaraz’s playbook keeps delivering results, it may just be another reason her Australian Open dream looks more realistic than ever. But do you know, as per a former pro, Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz also share an incredible characteristic?

Former WTA pro draws a comparison of Coco Gauff’s mentality with Carlos Alcaraz’s

Coco Gauff’s rise at the top of women’s tennis has often been linked to her physical tools and shot-making, but former WTA pro Andrea Petkovic believes her biggest strength lies elsewhere. Ahead of Gauff’s AO campaign, Petkovic drew an interesting comparison between the American and Carlos Alcaraz.

Speaking on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, Petkovic highlighted Gauff’s ability to survive difficult days and still find a way to win, much like the Spanish sensation. “I honestly think it’s amazing with Coco, similar to Carlos Alcaraz, that they can have that day where they just have so much trouble, but they have this incredible mentality to still fight through.”

She referenced Gauff’s contrasting performances at the United Cup to underline her point. “If somebody has watched the United Cup over in Perth and Sydney, they would have seen that Coco had a really tough time against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, served 13 double faults, a lot of unforced errors. But then just three days later, she played one of the best matches I’ve ever seen her play against Iga Swiatek. And I kind of love that you have these surprise packages with Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff.”

Even Rennae Stubbs echoed that sentiment, comparing both players to a “box of chocolates.” Interestingly, even in the past, Coco Gauff herself has openly admitted to drawing inspiration from Alcaraz’s outlook on the sport. Last year, during her breakthrough run to the French Open SF, she revealed she was trying to adopt the Spaniard’s philosophy of enjoying tennis and life more. “I really think Carlitos has a great philosophy, and it’s something I’m trying to follow. I try to follow his example. I’ve told him that I’m trying to have fun on the court the way he does, to smile like he does. It inspires me. To enjoy life more in general — and I feel like you play better that way.”

That mindset paid off in spectacular fashion. Gauff went on to win the French Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling final to become the first American woman to lift the trophy since Serena Williams in 2015. Alcaraz, fittingly, also claimed the men’s singles title, making the parallel between the two stars even stronger.

Their mutual admiration extends beyond the court as well. Coco Gauff publicly congratulated the Spaniard after his Roland Garros triumph, while fans were quick to recall their shared moments off the tour, most notably their trip to Beijing in 2024, when both players explored the Forbidden City before winning the China Open titles.

Both these players are yet to win the Australian Open title. But both of them have already secured their spot in the third round. Who, between these two, do you think has the higher chance of winning the title in Melbourne this year?