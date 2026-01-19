Coco Gauff Lays Bare Warning to Rivals at the Australian Open: “Won’t Be as Satisfied”

A few months ago, Coco Gauff dismissed Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-0 in the first round of the China Open. Fast forward to Melbourne, and the 21-year-old American has done it again, this time with even more authority on one of the sport’s biggest stages. Gauff eased past the Uzbekistani opponent 6-2, 6-3 to book her place in the second round of the AO for the sixth time in her career. After this incredible win, Gauff also issued a stern warning to her opponents.

When asked what she focuses on to be ready for a first-round match, Gauff didn’t shy away from honesty: “I think, ‘Well, I lost a couple first rounds before.’ I’ve always been able to pick it up. I try not to put so much pressure on myself in the first round. I think at this point I just want to win the tournament.” Gauff no longer measures her progress by early-round wins. Now, her bar is set at lifting the trophy. “Whether I win the first round or in the finals, I don’t think I’ll be as satisfied. So until then, I’m ok.”

Only okay? When the interviewer teased her about the modest rating, Coco Gauff stood firm but sweetened the explanation. “I said in my press conference that winning is the only satisfying result. But that doesn’t mean I’m not proud of myself throughout the tournament. I think I’ll only be satisfied if I win… but I’m also proud of myself regardless of how I do in the tournament.”

Gauff’s victory wasn’t just a routine first-round win; it came with two major milestones. She became one of only four players aged 21 or younger to win 75+ Grand Slam singles matches this century, joining legends Venus Williams, Serena Williams, and Serena Williams. Other than that, with this win she also recorded her 250th WTA-level match win, becoming the youngest to reach the mark since Caroline Wozniacki in 2011.

At just 21 years and 311 days, Coco Gauff continues to carve her name into tennis history with remarkable consistency and composure. Gauff’s road ahead in Melbourne promises tougher battles, but if she maintains the form and mindset she has shown early in 2026 (Gauff now has a 4-1 record in 2026), she’s absolutely in the mix for the title.

Her previous best record at the Australian Open was reaching the SFs in 2024. What does Gauff have to say about her record in Melbourne, though?

Coco Gauff talks about her record at the Australian Open

Ahead of launching her 2026 AO campaign, Coco Gauff took a moment to reflect on her past results in Melbourne. When asked how tough it is to walk away satisfied after going deep at a Grand Slam but falling short of the title, Gauff offered a revealing answer:

“Yeah, it is crazy. Like, I guess, yeah, I should be proud of the semifinal result here (smiling). I was explaining this, actually, to my friend. I was just like, Yeah, after winning, nothing feels as satisfying as that. I think the only thing that I would be satisfied with is making a quarterfinal at Wimbledon, because I’ve lost [in the] fourth round so many times. I think that would be, like, the only non-win result I would be completely satisfied.”

But having said that, Coco Gauff made sure to draw a clear distinction between pride and satisfaction. “It doesn’t mean I’m not proud of myself if I, like, lose. Even the year I lost in the semis (of the Australian Open), I was proud of that tournament. I think it’s more the satisfying feeling is two different feelings. I am always generally proud of myself in most tournaments, even if I don’t do well. Definitely not satisfied unless you win.” It’s a mindset that reflects both her ambition and her maturity – a player who respects the grind but is honest about the ultimate goal.

Gauff entered the new season as a multi-major champion after adding the 2025 French Open to her resume. But her 2025 Grand Slam campaign was uneven because she faced an early exit at Wimbledon and a fourth-round loss at the US Open. Highlighting those ups and downs in the past twelve months, Gauff acknowledged that improving consistency is a major goal. She also identified the root cause of her inconsistency.

“They’re 25, 26. In most areas of life, a 25 -year-old or 26-year-old is more consistent than a 21-year-old. I kind of look at it like that. But also knowing that I do want to be more consistent. I do want to give it my all in each match. ”

Despite the win against Rakhimova, Gauff’s struggle with serves remained constant. She even appeared frustrated as her serve began malfunctioning, with six double faults committed in the first set along with 19 unforced errors. With a tricky draw in hand, Gauff now needs to pull things up a beat as she moves on to face Serbia’s Olga Danilovic in the second round. How far do you think Coco Gauff can reach at the 2026 AO?