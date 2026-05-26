Coco Gauff Makes Feelings Clear on Tackling Brutal French Open Conditions: ‘This Is Nothing’

Roland Garros is off to a hot start. Quite literally, with temperatures in the opening days climbing as high as 91 F, well above the usual late-May temperatures in Paris. It’s ice packs galore, with fans drenching themselves under sprinklers. And it’s about to get much worse, with Météo-France issuing a yellow alert and warning that temperatures could reach up to 95 F in the region. Amid all this, though, one player remains completely unfazed: Coco Gauff, who does not seem too bothered by the heat.

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“I mean, honestly, I’m from Florida, so, like, this is nothing. Shout out, Delray Beach,” Gauff said when asked about the weather.

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This question came after she destroyed her compatriot, Taylor Townsend, 6-4, 6-0 on Tuesday. And her answer was as straightforward as her second set.

“No, really, the reason I was using the ice, because my physio, before I went on court, she was like, can you please use the ice today? Because she knows I probably wouldn’t. So I listened to the instructions, and I used the ice,” she added.

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In Delray Beach and the surrounding regions of Florida, summer temperatures routinely rise above 90 F, while the humidity along the Atlantic coast is much worse than it is in Paris during May. For Gauff, playing in these conditions felt more like a childhood memory.

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Gauff was off to a rocky start in the match against Townsend, but established dominance rather quickly.

She was broken in the opening game of the first set and trailed until she levelled at 3-3. She then moved ahead 4-3 and broke again when Townsend was serving at 30-40. Nerves crept in as Gauff served for the set at 5-3, with two double faults and the defending champion failing to convert three break points before Townsend eventually held serve. However, the wobble was short-lived. Gauff was in complete control by the start of the second set, cruising through it 6-0.

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That said, although the heat didn’t get to her, Gauff kept thinking about the fans.

“I felt more bad for the fans. I was like, dang, like, you guys are watching us play in this heat. It’s kind of tough. I was hoping no one passed out, so I’m glad that I was able to keep it short so we can have everyone healthy,” she admitted.

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While peers struggle, Coco Gauff sees an advantage

The contrast with the rest of the field could not be sharper. Daria Kasatkina, who beat Zeynep Sonmez in straight sets, summed up what many players were feeling: “You can suddenly just get up from the bench and feel your focus drop. So this is also a battle you have to win. Whoever adapts better to today’s conditions gets it.”

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Two-time finalist Casper Ruud was spotted receiving treatment on his neck while pouring water over his head and wrapping ice towels around his neck during his exhausting five-set battle against Roman Safiullin. The Norwegian eventually lost the match.

Gauff, meanwhile, has been thriving in conditions that others are finding miserable.

“I think the best part of the heat is just on my serve. I feel like it helps my ball bounce a lot more, and I think it’s an advantage more than a disadvantage for me,” she said.

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The hot conditions have made the clay courts faster and bouncier, changing the pace of play throughout the tournament. But that is not a complication for Gauff, who has a strong serve and can control rallies from the baseline. If anything, it suits her game even more.

Townsend, ranked No. 75 in singles and No. 2 in doubles, arrived at Philippe-Chatrier after already winning four doubles titles in 2026. On paper, it looked like a tricky opener. But Gauff handled the challenge comfortably.

The American had already entered Roland Garros with strong clay-court momentum after reaching the Italian Open final for the second straight year. Her run included a comeback win over Mirra Andreeva and a semifinal victory over Sorana Cîrstea before she eventually lost in three sets to Elina Svitolina.

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Up next for Gauff in Thursday’s second round is Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif, who defeated Dalma Galfi in the opening round to set up the meeting. Further down the draw, Gauff could run into No. 3 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Elena Rybakina, while a final-rematch against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka remains possible after Gauff beat her in three sets to win the title last year.