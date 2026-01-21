Coco Gauff Makes Heartfelt Admission After $150K Donation for Marginalized Students

On court, Coco Gauff is preparing for her third-round match against Hailey Baptiste at the Australian Open, following her two straight-set victories over Kamilla Rakhimova (6-2,6-3) and Olga Danilović (6-2, 6-2). However, off court, the American recently made a $150,000 donation to support scholarships for Black-American students and tennis players at HBCUs. But this follows another kind gesture that the tennis player made.

Last year, Gauff made a $100,000 contribution to the UNCF in support of what she believes is the right thing to do. Recently, at the Australian Open’s press conference, she opened up about her latest donation, saying, “Yeah, it’s super important for me. I think if I didn’t play tennis, I would have loved to attend the HBCU.”

Speaking about her deep-rooted connection, she said, “I have family members on both sides. Both my grandmothers went to HBCUs. Uncle and aunt went to HBCU and been growing up just attending it, going to HBCU classic games and things like that. So, yeah, I think for me, it was just important to support that cause, especially in tennis.” However, this isn’t the only reason for her kind donation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like HBCU tennis a lot of times doesn’t get the funding that they need. So for me, I would just always try to uplift, like I said in the previous question, more marginalized communities and, you know, put things support where I can. And so, yeah, I hope that it goes to students who really need it. And well, I will go to students who need it. And yeah, I’m happy that I was able to do this for the second year in a row,” she said.

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Coco Gauff of the USA celebrates match point during the Womens 2nd round match against Olga Danilovic of Sebia on day 4 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 21, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260121123514501748

With such donations, she is directly helping out students who want to become professional tennis players in their careers. UNCF confirmed that the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program has awarded scholarships to ten aspiring student-athletes who attended Alabama A&M, Albany State, Clark Atlanta, Howard, Livingstone, and Tuskegee.

ADVERTISEMENT

UNCF’s executive vice president and chief development officer Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr. praised Gauff’s efforts, saying, “We are immensely grateful to Coco Gauff for her generosity and ongoing commitment to our mission. As a role model both on and off the court, Gauff’s philanthropic efforts continue to inspire young people across the nation.” So, just how influential has the organization been over the years of its establishment?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Coco Gauff is putting her money into the right cause

Since its founding in 1944 to address profound funding inequities, the UNCF has been the United States’ largest and most vital scholarship organization supporting students at HBCUs. And their motto is quite simple, which is “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”

UNCF provides critical financial aid to thousands of students annually, ensuring access to the unique educational environment of America’s 107 HBCUs. These institutions were established primarily to serve African American students, becoming the cornerstones of Black higher education, producing nearly 20% of all African American college graduates. And with partners like Coco Gauff, they are making dreams come true for many students.

Following the American tennis star’s previous donation, she talked about the students, saying, “As a young Black athlete, I understand how impactful it is to see people who look like me thriving in both sports and education. I want to help the next generation of student-athletes continue pursuing their passion for tennis while reaching their academic goals. My hope is that this scholarship gives more young Black players the confidence to chase their dreams, knowing they have a strong community behind them and a bright future ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, as Gauff progresses towards her goal to win a third Grand Slam, she has already won a lot of hearts with this kind donation.