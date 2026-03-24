Coco Gauff Makes Surprising Admission After Following Stranger’s Online Advice in Miami

Like most Gen-Z stars, Coco Gauff navigates social media with sharp intent, absorbing value while tuning out noise. That selective edge was evident as she battled past Sorana Cîrstea in the Miami Open Round of 16. Gauff reset, recalibrated, and surged to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory.

After her win, Coco Gauff revealed that a fan’s comment had influenced her approach, which is rather surprising given that she has a whole group of coaches surrounding her.

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“Honestly, I saw a tweet that said I should go to the net more. I was like, ‘Yeah, you’re right, I win a lot of net points,’” she said. “I honestly was thinking about that on match point, and I was just hoping I didn’t miss the ball even then because I have done that a couple of times. But I was just focused on hitting it over the net.”

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Later, during her press conference, she corrected herself. The source of the advice was not what she initially said. She clarified the platform with precision.

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“Yeah, actually, I saw it on Threads,” explained Gauff. “I got confused. It wasn’t Twitter because I’m on a Twitter break. Yeah, Twitter’s a bit toxic. So I actually haven’t been on in like a month or two months. So I saw it on Threads.

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“But, yeah, I guess I have to remember that part of my game. It’s something we do practice a lot, and you know my coaches encourage a lot. I think just in the match situations, just trying to remember what you practice and trusting that, and yeah, I think I consider myself as someone who can volley decently well.

“I’m obviously not the best volleyer, but definitely not the worst. So I think just trying to remember that I can come up with some good volleys, and also sometimes the volleys are the easiest play because this is the least amount of thinking. So it’s really hard to overthink a volley.”

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The match itself was far from straightforward. Both players struggled to hold serve. Breaks of serve defined the rhythm early on. Against Sorana Cîrstea, the contest saw constant shifts. In the first two sets, breaks outnumbered holds. Control was fragile on both sides.

However, the third set told a different story. Gauff stabilized her serve. That shift gave her a decisive edge. She held all her service games in the final set. To top that, she also maintained her perfect record against Cîrstea. Their previous meeting came at the Australian Open in 2020.

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However, what stood out most was the source of inspiration. A simple fan comment shaped a critical decision. It became a moment she is unlikely to forget.

Coco Gauff drew TikTok inspiration before crucial US Open showdown

Coco Gauff entered the 2024 season carrying heavy expectations. She faced the pressure of defending her title at the US Open. Online scrutiny only added to the weight on her shoulders.

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Imago Western & Southern Open Women s Finals: Gauff Vs. Muchova Coco Gauff is seen during the Western & Southern Open women s finals match against Karolina Muchova at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Sunday, August 20, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Gauff defeated Muchova 6-3, 6-4. Cincinnati, OH United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJasonxWhitmanx originalFilename:whitman-womenssi230820_npUmK.jpg

Before her first-round match, something shifted. Her mindset changed significantly in a short span. That change came from an unexpected place: social media.

“Somebody commented on my TikTok, and they were like: ‘You’ve won in life, literally and figuratively, and there’s no point in piling pressure on yourself on a victory lap.’”

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After defeating Varvara Gracheva in the opening round, she reflected on that moment. The comment helped her approach the match with a calmer mindset.

“If I played this last week, I feel like it would be really difficult, but my perspective has changed a lot over seven days. I was just trying to enjoy the match. I enjoyed it today, and obviously, it was straightforward, but even if it was tighter, these are the moments you live for,” she said.

Now at the Miami Open, the story feels complete. Social media once again played a role in her journey. This time, it contributed to another strong performance.

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Next, she faces Belinda Bencic. It will be their seventh meeting on tour. Bencic has won two of their previous six encounters. However, Gauff holds the edge overall. She has won four of those matches.

The question now is simple. Can Gauff maintain her momentum? A win would send her into the semifinals and continue her strong run at her home tournament.