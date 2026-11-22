Coco Gauff had already taken control of her opening match of the Billie Jean King Cup when a lightning siren suddenly forced spectators to leave the Delray Beach Tennis Center. Then followed an unusual five-hour wait, multiple weather warnings, and a late-night return to the court. The American eventually finished the job against Dalma Galfi, but she admitted that the atmosphere around her made her teammates’ support particularly important.

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Gauff defeated Hungary’s Galfi 6-1, 6-1 in the opening match of the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs on Saturday. The world No. 4 had dominated the first set and broken her opponent early in the second to lead 2-1 when play was suspended at approximately 3:48 p.m. local time.

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The match had already been pushed back from its original 1:30 p.m. start because of the wet conditions. However, the situation worsened when thunderstorms brought repeated lightning alarms and heavy rain to South Florida. Spectators were forced to evacuate, and a tornado watch was issued around 6 p.m. Around 2,400 spectators had attended earlier, but only a couple of hundred dedicated fans remained in the stands when Gauff returned to finish the match.

Gauff and Galfi eventually returned at 9:10 p.m., more than five hours after the interruption. The American needed just 15 minutes to complete her victory and give the United States a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five tie.

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Speaking about the lengthy interruption, Gauff revealed that she had spent much of the time talking and scrolling on her phone. However, she was keen to finish the match that evening rather than risk another postponement.

“I definitely wanted to play tonight. I didn’t know what tomorrow would hold. I felt if it was clear tonight, try to play,” she explained.

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The biggest challenge for Gauff after returning to the court was adjusting to the atmosphere. The afternoon session had attracted around 2,400 spectators, but only a couple of hundred remained when the match resumed late in the evening. She credited her teammates and family for helping her maintain the energy needed to finish the contest.

“Obviously it was great to have my family in the stands and stuff. Obviously a little bit later it was less people because of the weather, but I definitely appreciate the energy that the team brought me,” Gauff said.

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She added that the atmosphere had become unusually quiet compared to earlier in the day. “I definitely needed some oomph, and I definitely wanted to get off the court like pretty soon.”

Gauff also explained that she felt confident because she had already won the opening set. She believed the advantage gave her some breathing room, as even a poor second set would still leave her an opportunity to recover in a decider.

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Interestingly, the delay also gave the 22-year-old an opportunity to revisit childhood memories. Gauff played Uno with friends in the community center basketball gym where she grew up playing the sport. She recalled competing there as a youngster and cheering for her brothers from the stands.

There was another reason her opening victory mattered. Gauff wanted to make life easier for teammate Ann Li, who was preparing for her Billie Jean King Cup debut.

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“It’s super important to start off with a lead, especially for Ann,” Gauff explained. She pointed out that playing the next singles match after your country falls 0-1 can be more nerve-racking.

Her plan worked. Li followed Gauff’s victory with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Anna Bondar, giving the United States a 2-0 advantage. The Americans needed just one more victory to advance to the 2027 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.

Gauff has handled unexpected interruptions before. During her 2023 US Open semifinal against Karolina Muchova, climate protesters disrupted play when the American was leading 6-4, 1-0. The interruption lasted approximately 49 minutes, but Gauff returned and won 6-4, 7-5 to reach her first final at Flushing Meadows. The Delray Beach delay was considerably longer, but once again, she managed to regain her rhythm and finish the job.

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Coco Gauff Returns to Hometown School Where Her Grandmother Made History

Before representing the United States in Delray Beach, Gauff made a special visit to Atlantic Community High School on November 19. The visit carried particular significance because her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, became the first Black student to integrate the previously all-white school in 1961, when it was known as Seacrest High School.

Odom was just 15 when she made history on September 28, 1961. She had previously attended the all-Black George Washington Carver High School. The two institutions later merged to form Atlantic Community High School.

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Gauff attended a pep rally and mentorship panel alongside her grandmother and teammates. The event also featured the launch of a $10,000 scholarship in Odom’s name, with two student athletes set to receive $5,000 each.

“My family has such strong roots here; I mean, six minutes from here,” Gauff said during the visit. She also spoke about her family’s connection to the community and the importance of giving back to the people who supported her.

For Gauff, the hometown return was about more than competing in front of familiar faces. It offered an opportunity to celebrate her grandmother’s legacy, reconnect with her childhood, and represent the country in a place her family has called home for generations.