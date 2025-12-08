Coco Gauff Pulls a Roger Federer-Style Flex as She Joins Forces With a $67B Global Titan

Coco Gauff, at only 21, has built a portfolio of brand endorsements that’s just as impressive as her collection of trophies. Gauff has been named the highest-paid female athlete in the world for the third year in a row! She’s raking in about $23 million a year just from her off-court partnerships, which really shows how much people love her on a global scale. She has quite the impressive lineup of partnerships, including New Balance, which she famously signed with when she was just 14.

She’s also teamed up with Rolex, Bose, the sports equipment brand Head, Barilla, Baker Tilly, UPS, and even private jet service flyExclusive. In 2025, she took a leap into luxury fashion by launching a capsule collection for Miu Miu. Gauff’s commercial success, thanks to her being a two-time Grand Slam champion, really highlights that she’s not only an amazing athlete but also a top global brand.

So, Gauff has now included one of the most legendary car brands in the world on that impressive list. Mercedes-Benz has just shared some exciting news: Coco Gauff is now their new global brand ambassador! In an Instagram post, the company shared their excitement about the partnership with a statement that highlighted the connection between the athlete and the brand: “Power. Precision. Play without limits. We’re proud to welcome world-class tennis player Coco Gauff to the Mercedes-Benz family as a new global brand ambassador.”

This is a developing report…