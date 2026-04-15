Coco Gauff Reignites Privacy Debate with “Gone Too Far” Remark

Back during the Australian Open in January, a major debate over players’ privacy at tournaments erupted after a video of the American smashing her racket in the backstage tunnel circulated widely. Sure, she wasn’t pleased at all and called out the tournament, criticizing the lack of privacy provided to players. And now, she’s fanning the flames once again.

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“The main thing, signs. I think having some sort of control over, like, maybe WTA… It’s on the Grand Slams, so it’s hard for WTA to step in at a Grand Slam event, but obviously they have influence,” she said at a press conference in Stuttgart.

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The video had surfaced after the 22-year-old suffered a humiliating 6-1, 6-2 defeat to Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The American appeared to be quite frustrated with her performance on the court in 59 minutes and decided to let it all out backstage. Though she had even tried to avoid the cameras, her actions still got captured.

That is why she has held a firm stance on the matter and has clearly said that the players do not want their private moments to be captured by the cameras before every match.

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“I think just controlling what’s shown and what is not shown. There are many private moments that we have. I pray before every match. I had to tell the cameras to not record that moment because there’s not many gender-neutral areas where we can be,” she continued.

Imago Miami Open Presented by Itau 2026 – March 27 Miami, Florida – March 27: play, react and celebrate during the Womens Singles Final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff of USA on day 12 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 27, 2026 in Miami, Florida, United States. Copyright: xLatinxSportxImagesx

The 22-year-old further expressed pride in commencing a serious debate on players’ privacy and acknowledged the comments that Carlos Alcaraz had recently made on the issue.

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“Yeah, it became a bigger topic because of me and breaking the racket. I saw that Carlos said something, too, last week about it. I’m glad maybe I started a conversation. I definitely think it’s gone too far. We are athletes, we put on a show on the court, but I don’t think we need to compromise everything we do off the court. I think the gym is okay, but when it comes to hallways and every scenario.”

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Other than Alcaraz, Gauff had also received support from Novak Djokovic, Amanda Anisimova, and Jessica Pegula over the matter. It is clear that no player would want the fans to have access to whatever they do backstage before or after a match.

Interestingly, the ATX Open came up with a surprising but effective solution to the problem. They decided to create a space where cameras were strictly restricted, and players could let it all out without anyone seeing them. This space was named the ‘Rage Room.’ Players like Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka had shown their support for the idea. However, a proper solution to the problem is yet to be found.

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Even though players have already taken their stand on the matter, tournaments like Wimbledon remain hesitant to change.

Wimbledon refuses to make any changes to its current broadcast setup

According to a report by The Times, Wimbledon has already decided not to make any changes to its broadcast setup for the 2026 edition, despite players’ growing concerns about privacy.

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Imago MIAMI GARDENS FL – MARCH 17: Coco Gauff pictured during Media Day at The 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 17, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Copyright: xmpi04/MediaPunchx Copyright: xIMAGO/MediaPunchx

As per the report, Wimbledon believes that backstage cameras offer value and capture important moments. However, the officials have also confirmed that spaces designated for the players and their teams will not be recorded throughout the tournament.

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“Wimbledon has told players it will not be making any changes to its camera set-up at this year’s championships despite a backlash over behind-the-scenes access at the Australian Open,” Tom Kershaw noted in The Times.

With none of the four Grand Slams ready to change their broadcast policies, it seems the players’ repeated pleas are falling on deaf ears.

Will the tournaments continue to prioritize their broadcasting value in the future as well, or will they finally start to respect player boundaries? Let us know what you think in the comments!