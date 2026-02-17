Coco Gauff Reveals Lingering Concern Despite Defeating Anna Kalinskaya in Dubai

WUHAN, CHINA – OCTOBER 08: Coco Gauff of United States reacts in the Women s Singles Round of 32 match against Moyuka Uchijima of Japan on day 5 of 2025 Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center on October 8, 2025 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111595888867

Coco Gauff ended her two-match skid in resilient fashion, rallying from deficits in both sets to defeat world No. 23 Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-4 in Dubai. The top-ranked American battled with grit and composure to book her place in the round of 16 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Yet, despite the statement win, she revealed lingering concerns about her form.

After the match, Coco Gauff reflected on what she did differently against Anna Kalinskaya this year. She focused on her mindset and approach.

“Just trying to be more positive. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but it was enough today,” she said. Gauff admitted the performance was not perfect. But she was satisfied with the result.

She also took time to acknowledge the fans. Their support lifted her during difficult moments.

“Thank you, guys, for coming to support me. I heard some cheers for me. I appreciate it. Thank you, guys, a lot.”

In 2024, Coco’s Dubai campaign told a different story. After an early exit in Doha, she won two matches against Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Karolína Plíšková. However, her run ended in the quarterfinals.

Against Kalinskaya two years ago, she won the first set but lost the match 6-2, 4-6, 2-6. This time, she arrived with recent setbacks behind her. She had fallen to Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open quarterfinal and lost early in Doha.

Her Dubai start was also slow. She dropped the first two games but quickly responded by winning four straight. Kalinskaya later broke back but took a medical timeout for a leg issue.

When play resumed, Gauff raised her level. She broke the Russian in the 10th game to seal the first set. In the second set, Kalinskaya again went up early and led 3-1 before Gauff fought back.

The pattern repeated late in the match. At 5-4, Gauff broke once more as Kalinskaya served to stay alive.

And now into the pre-quarterfinals, Gauff’s demanding Asian swing challenge continues.

Coco Gauff opens up about struggles during Middle East swing

Coco Gauff has often struggled during the Middle East swing. The 21-year-old has not found consistent success in Doha and Dubai over the years. Even before facing Anna Kalinskaya, her record in the region reflected those challenges.

This season began on a difficult note. Gauff exited the Qatar Open in her opening match. She lost to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in straight sets.

Her past results show mixed performances. In 2023, she reached the quarterfinals in Qatar. She later made the semifinals in Dubai, losing to Iga Swiatek, which remains her best Middle East result.

The 2025 swing was even tougher. She lost her first match in Qatar after falling to Marta Kostyuk. In Dubai, she also exited early, losing her opening match to McCartney Kessler.

Before her match against Kalinskaya, Gauff spoke about the challenges players face in this part of the season. She pointed to scheduling and travel as key factors. Many players struggle with constant movement after Australia.

Explaining the situation, Gauff said, “I think it’s being so close to Australia. I know some players live here, but a lot of players live in Europe or the U.S.”

She added more about the adjustment period. Players spend weeks in Australia and then briefly return home. Soon after, they must travel again and adapt to new conditions.

“The biggest struggle is obviously you’re in Australia for, like, a month. Some people even more. You want to go home. You go home. You basically have to leave and come back here and get adjusted all over again.”

Weather and equipment add another layer of difficulty. The climate affects how the balls behave. Gauff believes conditions feel heavier, especially in Doha.

Discussing this factor, she added: “I mean, definitely the balls feel heavier in Doha just because of the climate, I think.”

Now, Gauff moves into the Dubai round of 16. The third seed will face Elise Mertens, who defeated Emma Navarro. Gauff leads their H2H 4-0 and will aim to stay focused as she pushes toward another quarterfinal.