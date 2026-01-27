Coco Gauff’s Australian Open Run Comes to an End After Elina Svitolina Defeats Her in Just 59 Minutes

Coco Gauff had dropped just two sets before meeting Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open quarterfinals. History, however, repeated itself. Last year, she cruised to the same stage after losing only one set, only to fall to Paola Badosa. This season followed a similar script, as Svitolina once again halted the American’s Melbourne run at the quarterfinal hurdle.

Before the match, Coco Gauff became the youngest player to reach three straight Australian Open quarter-finals since Maria Sharapova did it from 2005 to 2008.

Elina Svitolina reached her 14th Grand Slam quarter-final and finally made her first Australian Open semi-final after three previous losses at this stage, beating Coco in under an hour (59 minutes).

(More to come…)