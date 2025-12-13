Coco Gauff’s Boyfriend Jalen Sera Drops 1-Word Reaction to Her Off-Season Getaway

Coco Gauff wrapped up the 2025 tennis season with plenty to celebrate, leaving fans excited about what 2026 could bring for the two-time Grand Slam champion. While it’s technically tennis’s offseason, Gauff has continued to make headlines away from the court. Recently named the highest-paid female tennis player for the third straight year, she’s been firmly in the spotlight. And now, she’s been spotted enjoying some well-earned downtime at Art Basel Miami, where a sweet message from her longtime boyfriend added an extra feel-good moment.

The 21-year-old star, who confirmed her two-year relationship with musician Jalen Sera back in June, appears to be winning just as much off the court as she does on it. Art Basel Miami Beach drew strong crowds and buzz last week, riding renewed energy in the art world, and Gauff was right in the mix.

Just yesterday, Gauff shared an Instagram post showing her soaking in the art, beaches, and parties alongside music artist Ravyn Lenae, captioning it simply, “Art basel & cfg.” That’s when her boyfriend chimed in from the comments.

“Golden!” the 23-year-old wrote, a one-word reaction packed with admiration. Gauff didn’t need many words in return either, responding with a simple “⭐️” that said plenty. The exchange felt effortless and genuine. And it naturally raises the question: how did the two meet exactly?

In case you didn’t know, Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera’s connection goes way back, long before trophies and Grand Slam titles entered the picture. Their story traces back to childhood, when Sera was a fourth grader in the classroom of Gauff’s mother, Candi Gauff.

A former track athlete turned educator, Candi once taught him and remembered him fondly as a “smart, nice kid,” as Gauff shared in her April 2024 TIME interview. Years later, their paths crossed again, and what began as a quiet familiarity slowly grew into something deeper.

That rekindled connection eventually became Coco Gauff’s first serious relationship. Speaking to TIME, the 21-year-old explained how grounding it’s been to date someone outside the tennis world. “This is my first real relationship,” she said. “To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective.”

The most public confirmation of their relationship came just days ago in a promotional video filmed by BOSE. In the clip, Coco Gauff took part in a guessing game featuring familiar voices from her life, parents, teammates, and the sounds of tennis.

Then came a softer voice saying, “Just wanted to say you’re the absolute coolest person ever. I’m so proud of you. You’re doing great, and I love you.” Gauff immediately smiled. “That’s my boyfriend,” she said, before casually adding, “Today’s actually our two-year anniversary.”

And if that wasn’t already heartwarming enough, Coco Gauff herself recently opened up about what makes Jalen Sera a true green flag in her life.

Why Jalen Sera is a “Green Flag” in Coco Gauff’s life

Coco Gauff’s mom, who also happened to be Jalen Sera’s fourth-grade teacher, gave him a public stamp of approval last year, and it says a lot. “My mom always said, if they’re bad in school, they’re probably bad as adults,” Candi Gauff told TIME. “He’s always been a smart, nice kid.” Now, Coco herself has made it clear what makes Sera a great partner as an adult too, and why he’s such a big green flag in her life.

Just a few months ago, in a candid Instagram clip from the Cincinnati Open, Coco Gauff was asked, “What are your green flags?” She laughed and first answered, “When they listen…” poking fun at how predictable the answer sounded.

But then she got serious. “Patience,” she said. “I know I can be like, very much want things done my way. So my boyfriend’s a really patient person.” And time and again, her stories back that up.

Two years ago, ahead of her first US Open final, the 2 time Grand Slam Winner leaned on that patience when nerves threatened to take over. Wanting to avoid overthinking, she called her boyfriend and asked him to stay on the phone until she fell asleep.

“I told him, ‘Let’s talk until it’s time to go to sleep,’ so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep,” she later shared after winning her maiden Grand Slam. So with that, it seems like the two simply can’t get enough of each other. And that’s what a true relationship should be like, isn’t it?