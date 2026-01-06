Coco Gauff’s Controversial Statement to American Fans at United Cup Draws Support From Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach

“I feel like we’re definitely, in the tennis department, the worst when it comes to that,” said Coco Gauff bluntly when asked about U.S. fan support in Australia during the United Cup. But her words didn’t land well with everyone, inviting both support and criticism. And now, Serena Williams’ ex-coach has had her say on the whole matter.

Rennae Stubbs, a longtime commentator on tennis happenings, came to Gauff’s defense without hesitation. “@CocoGauff is literally 1 of the classiest people our sport has to offer in so many ways,” she wrote, praising Gauff’s work ethic and respect for opponents, media, and fans.

“She works hard, she’s incredibly respectful to everyone around her, including her opponents, the media & fans etc. What she said wasn’t wrong just a truthful comment from a truthful person👌,” the 54-year-old further added.

On many an occasion, Gauff has proven herself to be the consummate professional. After Sabalenka’s controversial comments after the French Open final, Gauff handled the situation by taking the high road, instead of responding publicly to the comments.

That same grace was on display at the Italian Open in May. Even after Jasmine Paolini defeated her 6-4, 6-2 to end a 40-year wait for an Italian women’s singles champion, Gauff reacted with maturity and respect.

At a pre-tournament press conference in Perth, Coco Gauff further explained her stance, adding that she didn’t intend to call out fans for not spending more money on tennis or planning large-scale international trips to support their favorite players.

She was also careful not to frame her comments as a direct criticism. Gauff pointed out the reality of American sports culture, noting that the country excels across many sports. “But I also think it’s just because of our country is good in so many sports, so it’s just hard,” she explained.

Still, after facing backlash, she later clarified that her remarks were never meant as an attack but as a genuine call for American fans to rally behind their players competing abroad.

Coco Gauff wants more passion from U.S. fans.

Ahead of her match against Spain’s Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro, Coco Gauff took to X to clear up the backlash around her comments. She explained that her words were directed only at American fans who already live in tournament cities, not at people traveling long distances to attend matches. As she put it, she was “clarifying because people are dragging this out of context.”

Gauff stressed that she never expected fans to spend money or plan trips just to support players. “I’m not expecting people to travel to tournaments to watch us play,” she wrote on X, adding that her remarks had been taken further than she intended. Her point, she said, was about atmosphere, not obligation.

“I was just speaking from my perspective. Trust me I understand the financial aspect of things and know tennis is not accessible for everyone, it was more of a comment for those who are already attending and how I wish they were as passionate as those from other countries,” clarified Gauff.

She explained that Americans are often present at tournaments both in the U.S. and abroad, but support doesn’t always show in the stands. Gauff noted that fans may attend matches “regardless of who is playing” and don’t always cheer for American players, something she has observed outside of the U.S. Open.

Gauff then compared that experience to what she sees from smaller nations. She pointed out that fans from those countries show up wearing colors, waving flags, and making their support obvious, especially in team events. That visible passion, she said, is something she admires and wishes to see more often.

Finally, Coco Gauff underlined that no one owed her anything. She said she was simply answering a question honestly and sharing an observation about differences in fan culture. While she hopes for more passion at team events, she closed by saying she remains grateful for any support she receives, “no matter how big or small it is.”