Coco Gauff’s Ex-coach Reacts as Jannik Sinner Equals Roger Federer’s 21YO Record at ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner fittingly concluded a spectacular 2025 season by defending his Nitto ATP Finals title in front of a euphoric home crowd in Turin, defeating his great rival Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(4), 7-5 in a gripping final. With this victory, the 24-year-old Italian not only captured one of the sport’s most prestigious trophies for the second consecutive year but also etched his name alongside the legends of the game by becoming the youngest man to defend the season-ending championship since a 23-year-old Roger Federer achieved the feat in 2004.

The win, secured without dropping a set throughout the tournament, also saw him equal another of Federer’s long-standing records: a remarkable 31-match winning streak on indoor hard courts. The monumental achievement did not go unnoticed by prominent figures in the tennis world, with Coco Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, taking to social media to laud Sinner’s dominant performance.

On X, Gilbert posted, “Unbelievable effort from Sin City wins yearend ATP Tour championships back to back years without dropping a set, finishes the year on 3 straight indoor titles trophy.” This succinct praise from the veteran coach highlighted the sheer impressiveness of Jannik Sinner’s flawless campaign in Turin, a feat that placed him in an even more exclusive club; by winning the title without losing a set for the second year running, Sinner joined Novak Djokovic as only the second man to accomplish this at the ATP Finals.

His mastery of indoor hard courts now appears absolute, with his winning streak on the surface extending to 31 consecutive matches, a run of dominance that began with his pivotal role in Italy’s 2023 Davis Cup triumph. Sinner’s victory over Alcaraz served as a perfect finale to a season that firmly established his rivalry with the Spaniard as the central narrative in men’s tennis.

Though Alcaraz secured the year-end No. 1 ranking, Sinner finished with a phenomenal 58-6 record, claiming six titles in total. This included three of the five biggest prizes of the year—the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the ATP Finals—proving his consistency at the very pinnacle of the sport. However, what did Sinner say following this grand victory?

Jannik Sinner’s candid confession at the ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner celebrated his win against Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals by giving a shoutout to his team, especially since it might be coach Darren Cahill’s final tournament with him if he goes through with his retirement plans.

During the on-court interview in Turin, the Italian mentioned, “It represents not only tennis. We are individual athletes, but without a team this is not possible. Celebrating this trophy at the end of the year after such an intense couple of last months, there is no better ending for me in the season. It was a very tough, close matchup. Set point in the first set. I’m extremely happy how I handled the situation. It means the world to me.”

Also, Jannik Sinner mentioned his Spanish rival, saying, “It was tough… against Carlos you have to play your best. I was serving very well at times. He is one of the best returners, if not the best returner, in the game. Novak is in there obviously. I’m very happy. It was a very, very tough match. But it means a lot to me ending the season like this. It’s amazing.”

Now, that’s pure sportsmanship! Even though they’re caught up in a rivalry for the time being, there’s a lot of respect between the two of them. For Sinner, this emotional win meant so much more than just the trophy or the prize money. It really highlighted all the hard work his team put in and wrapped up a year filled with immense effort perfectly.