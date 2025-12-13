Coco Gauff’s Vision Pays Off as Two Tennis Influencers Achieves Major Break Through

In the digital era, where sports thrive on storytelling, tennis has long lagged behind, bound by outdated rhythms. Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, ignited debate by challenging the sport’s rigid online narrative, a critique that resonated widely and even found an echo in Coco Gauff’s outlook. Now, the landscape seems to be shifting as tennis influencers gain momentum and begin reshaping how the game connects with modern audiences.

William Morris Endeavor (WME), a major force in global sports and entertainment, recently signed its first two tennis influencers. The agency brought in Ben Johnson and Livy Rothfeld within the same week. WME confirmed the move through posts on its official Instagram page.

Ben Johnson is widely known for his Instagram account @thetennis101. With more than 381,000 followers, he has built a unique voice in modern tennis content. His page blends fitness tips, outfit checks, cinematic lifestyle reels, athlete interactions, and behind-the-scenes tournament moments.

Johnson describes his creative approach in simple terms. “You’ve got tennis, and it can be quite insular,” Johnson says last month from his apartment in London. “When you’re scrolling through it, I like it to be kind of like a magazine.” His content feels unpredictable but carefully curated.

Livy Rothfeld represents a different but equally powerful angle. A former Division I athlete, she has emerged as a rising tennis creator. Her work blends tennis with fashion and lifestyle, creating a fresh narrative that resonates with younger fans.

Rothfeld’s storytelling style has helped her gain traction on TikTok and Instagram. She connects with audiences by presenting tennis as part of everyday culture. WME officially signed her just one week after announcing Johnson.

These signings signal a shift within the sport. Tennis organizations appear more willing to engage with newer audiences. Influencers now play a growing role in how the sport presents itself beyond the court.

In November, digital creator Eliza Westcoat sparked an important conversation. In a viral video, she criticized tennis for ignoring “non-traditional forms of media coverage.” The message struck a chord across the community.

The video received support from key figures. Morgan Riddle commented publicly, while Coco Gauff echoed the same post during a press conference. When asked directly about tennis and modern marketing, Gauff was honest. “If I have to give my honest answer, no. I don’t think that tennis is doing enough to benefit from that.”

Gauff expanded on her point. She spoke about meeting celebrities and fans who find tennis by chance, not outreach. She highlighted Gen Z’s digital habits. “Me personally, being a Gen Z, I definitely think the TikTok audience can be reached a lot more.”

Now, the WME signings feel timely, especially given Gauff’s long-standing relationship with the agency.

How WME helped Coco Gauff with her own venture

Since the age of 13, Coco Gauff has been guided by Tony Godsick. He is the mastermind behind Team8, the elite sports agency he co-founded with Roger Federer in 2013. Godsick has managed Federer’s business interests since 2005.

Godsick brings decades of experience to Gauff’s career. During his time at IMG, he worked with legends like Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport, and Anna Kournikova. His expertise continues to shape Gauff’s long-term vision.

While Godsick oversees strategy, Gauff’s daily affairs are handled by Alessandro Barel Di Sant Albano. He also represents fellow American star Ben Shelton. Together, they form a strong management team around the young champion.

Still, the former US Open winner is not simply following a predefined path. At just 21, Gauff is actively building her own future. She has shown clear intent to expand beyond tennis.

In April this year, Gauff shared major news on Instagram. She posted an image with the caption, “New beginnings !! I’m thrilled to announce the launch of Coco Gauff Enterprises, powered by @WME.” The announcement marked a new chapter in her career.

The image carried a longer message. “From the moment I first picked up a tennis racket, I’ve always believed my purpose extended far beyond the court.” She spoke about impact in “business, philanthropy, and beyond.”

She also emphasized ownership and growth. “I’m excited to build something that allows me to take greater ownership of my career.” She added that Coco Gauff Enterprises will be “represented and supported by WME.”

WME’s role is significant. The agency focuses on expanding brands, maximizing intellectual property, and creating cultural impact. With WME’s support, Gauff’s business mindset and endorsement potential are expected to grow.

With WME now embracing digital tennis creators, the strategy appears to be well-aligned. Influencer-driven storytelling could help tennis reach new audiences. That evolution may strengthen fan engagement in the years ahead.