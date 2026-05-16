Coco Gauff Smashes Her Head With Racket, Then Throws It & Nearly Cries in Tough Italian Open Loss

Coco Gauff’s Italian Open campaign came to a heartbreaking conclusion on Sunday, and the manner of her defeat told the story of a player fighting herself as much as her opponent. The world No. 4 lost the final to Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-6(3), 2-6, falling at the last hurdle in Rome for the second consecutive year. The encounter left some of the rawest moments of Gauff’s season, as she was pushed to her limits in a run of events that showcased just how heavy the night was for her.

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The flashpoint came in the second set. After double-faulting to lose the set, Gauff smashed her racket hard against her head, then slammed it to the ground, and finally threw it on the sofa. The duo was level at eight games, having four apiece, and then Svitolina won the next two games in a row, converting 3 break points. The frustration had clearly been building for some time. She even requested a toilet break after losing the set, a brief escape from the pressure that was visibly mounting with every error.

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The third set wasn’t close. Svitolina was composed and consistent, in contrast to Gauff, who almost broke down in tears. The Ukrainian, who has had one of the best seasons, handled the occasion with calm and found a way through. The American fought to the last point, taking Svitolina’s serve to two deuces and even having an opportunity to break at 2-5. However, the resilient 7th seed closed out the match and extinguished any hopes that were building.

The broader context makes the result both painful and complicated to read. Gauff arrived in Rome without a title in 2026, her season largely defined by near-misses and interrupted form. She had already hit herself with her racket in frustration during her second-round match against Sierra earlier in the week, a pattern of emotional volatility that has followed her through the clay swing.

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She is the defending French Open champion, and she has just lost a Masters 1000 final. Whether it’s motivating or unsettling her in the week ahead to Roland Garros is the most important question at the moment. She made the final at Rome last year and lost, and then won Roland Garros. The parallel won’t be lost on her, and she can find a silver lining to look forward to Paris.