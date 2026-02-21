Coco Gauff Snaps at Coach After Double-Fault Blunder in Dubai

Tennis: Australian Open Jan 23, 2026 Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Coco Gauff of United States in action against Hailey Baptiste of United States in the third round of the womens singles at the Australian Open at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne Park. Melbourne Melbourne Park Victoria Australia, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20260123_jla_zg6_089

Tennis: Australian Open Jan 23, 2026 Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Coco Gauff of United States in action against Hailey Baptiste of United States in the third round of the womens singles at the Australian Open at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne Park. Melbourne Melbourne Park Victoria Australia, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20260123_jla_zg6_089

Despite reigning as French Open champion, Coco Gauff continues to battle a stubborn serving slump that has lingered for nearly a year. She reshaped her coaching team before last season’s US Open to cure the costly double-faults. Yet in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships semifinals, the problem resurfaced, with Gauff visibly venting frustration toward her coach during a tense clash against Elina Svitolina.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At 3-3 second set and 15/15 on her serve, Gauff struck another double fault. The error came at a costly time and immediately affected her body language.

ADVERTISEMENT

She dropped her shoulders and slowly walked toward her coaches. Looking toward her box, Gauff said, “I’ve been doing everything you’ve wanted for the last 6 months,” likely addressing biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan.

The match itself turned into a long battle. On her sixth match point, Elina Svitolina outlasts a spirited Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-7 (13-15) and 6-4 to reach her third final in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

And for MacMillan, he joined Gauff’s team last August before the start of the 2025 US Open. He previously helped Aryna Sabalenka fix her serve, a change that played a major role in her rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

When asked about the move in New York, Gauff explained her thinking. She said, “It was a very sudden decision. Gavin became available, and I just felt, this is the best decision for my game at least, and had to go with what I was feeling.”

Despite the change, visible improvement has been limited. Her serve remains inconsistent, and her forehand continues to break down under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some observers believe her level has dipped compared to two years ago. The forehand often misfires, and the serve still produces double faults at key moments.

The numbers in Dubai reflected the ongoing struggle. Against the Ukrainian, Gauff hit two aces and 12 double faults, landed 62% of first serves, and won 64% and 59% of points on her first and second serves.

ADVERTISEMENT

These issues were not limited to the semifinal. Earlier in the tournament, the two-time Grand Slam champion also showed similar serving problems, highlighting a concern that continues to follow her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gauff’s fighting spirit endures despite persistent serving struggles

Coming into the week, Coco Gauff had already hit 55 double faults in ten matches. The numbers underlined the ongoing inconsistency in her serve.

Despite that, she stressed belief in her team and the process. Earlier this week, she said, “I feel like I’m trusting the process. I mean, I’m very tough on myself… I just have to trust that.”

In another pre-match interview, she spoke calmly about her struggles. She admitted she is still searching for answers and balance in her game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m trying to figure out the recipe… It’s a learning process. I think my serve is improving. I feel more comfortable going after it. The doubles are definitely fewer this year.”

Her words show a player committed to growth. They also help explain the emotional outburst seen during her semifinal in Dubai.

The loss came in a rematch of her AO quarterfinal against Elina Svitolina. In Melbourne, the Ukrainian had beaten her in under an hour, a result that sparked controversy after footage of Gauff smashing her racket went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Dubai, the defeat again raised questions. It opened debate about coaching effectiveness, patience, and the tension between quick results and long-term progress.

Even in defeat, Svitolina praised her opponent. The 31-year-old, back in the final for the first time since winning consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018, said, “Coco is such a big fighter. You know I was expecting that she would, you know, come back in a match and I mean she (has) won so many big battles, big tournaments and for sure, I had to keep fighting, keep pushing and yeah I was just trying to win that match.”

Svitolina will now face Jessica Pegula in the final at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Meanwhile, Gauff leaves with more questions about her serve.

The American is currently the WTA world No. 4. She holds a 10-4 singles record this season and has not yet won a title in 2026. She will take a short break before returning to Indian Wells. The WTA 1000 event runs from March 4 to 15, followed by the Miami Open later in the month.

The key question now is simple. Can Coco fix her serving woes before stepping onto the court again for the Sunshine Double?