Coco Gauff Speaks Out on Recent Crackdown in U.S.: “Don’t Think People Should Be Dying”

TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Coco Gauff of the USA celebrates match point during the Womens 2nd round match against Olga Danilovic of Sebia on day 4 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 21, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260121167469783655

Coco Gauff has never shied away from using her voice beyond the baseline, standing firm on issues that matter to her. At the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, even before her R32 clash, she spoke out against Donald Trump’s policies.

At her pre-match press conference in Dubai, Coco Gauff reflected on the situation back home: “Everything going on in the US, obviously, I’m not really for it. I don’t think people should be dying in the streets just for existing. I don’t like what’s going on.”

She also spoke about the emotional weight of following the news daily.

“I think for me, it is tough to sometimes wake up and see something because I do care a lot about our country. I think people think I don’t for some reason, but I do. I’m very proud to be American.”

Imago WUHAN, CHINA – OCTOBER 08: Coco Gauff of United States returns a shot in the Women s Singles Round of 32 match against Moyuka Uchijima of Japan on day 5 of 2025 Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center on October 8, 2025 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111595888941

At the same time, Gauff made it clear that leadership does not always reflect the beliefs of the people. She emphasized her belief in unity and shared values.

“But I think when you’re from any country, you don’t have to represent the entire values of what’s going on in the leadership. I think there’s a lot of people around there who believe in the things I believe in, and believe in diversity and equality. So, I’m hoping as the future progresses that we can get back to those values.”

The discussion also referenced the passing of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota. The incident, involving federal agents, has drawn attention and added to the wider national debate.

It was part of the context behind the questions directed at Gauff.

However, this is not the first time the American has spoken openly about social issues. Activism has been an important part of her upbringing and personal identity.

Her family background played a major role in shaping her perspective.

Her maternal grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, helped desegregate public schools in Delray Beach during the 1960s. From a young age, Gauff learned about civil rights, equality, and the importance of speaking up. Those lessons continue to guide her actions today.

At just 16, she spoke at a Black Lives Matter rally in her hometown, Delray Beach, Florida.

There, she urged people to vote and stand for justice, saying, “The silence of the good people is worse than the brutality of the bad people.”

Now, from the courts of Dubai, her voice once again echoes far beyond tennis.

Coco Gauff speaks out on Trump’s second administration policies

Even before Dubai, far from home in Australia, Coco Gauff spoke openly when asked about Donald Trump’s second administration during this year’s AO.

Imago Australian Open – Melbourne Coco Gauff USA during her third match round at the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on January 25, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

When asked about the state of the country, she shared a message of hope and unity: “I hope forward that we can have a lot more peace in our country and more kindness in the way we speak to each other about different topics & things like that.”

“Obviously, I’ve been pretty vocal about how I felt,” she added.

At the same time, the 21-year-old admitted that the subject has become emotionally exhausting.

“At this point, I feel a bit fatigued talking about it just because of the fact that it is hard being a black woman in this country and having to experience things, even online, and seeing marginalized communities being affected and knowing that I can only donate and speak out. I try my best to do that.”

Her comments reflected both concern and responsibility. She emphasized that she continues to use her platform where possible. Despite the challenges, Gauff expressed hope for the future. She wants to see progress and a more positive environment over time.

Now, as she speaks out once again on political issues, attention follows her back onto the court.

The spotlight will be on Coco as she begins her Dubai Masters campaign starting tomorrow.