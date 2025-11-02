Coco Gauff Speaks Out on Why WTA Outshines ATP’s Two-Man Race

It all began to settle around 2:50 a.m. in New York, on that unforgettable night of September 8, 2022. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz waged a five-hour, 15-minute war that etched itself into tennis folklore, Alcaraz triumphing 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3, before becoming the youngest US Open champion since Pete Sampras and the youngest world No. 1 in history. What was born that night has since evolved into tennis’s fiercest rivalry, spanning 15 battles and eight of the last nine Slams. And as the ATP world now revolves around the Carlos-Sinner duopoly, Coco Gauff boldly explains why the WTA feels far more unpredictable, thrilling, and alive.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ahead of the season-ending championships at the WTA Finals, world No. 3 Coco Gauff took a moment to reflect on the whirlwind of a season that reshaped women’s tennis. “It’s honestly great to have four different champions, because I feel like all the girls have had a competitive year,” she said. “And I think that it makes the sport more exciting when there’s multiple chances for something to happen.” Gauff’s words carried truth. This season, unpredictability has been the real champion.

Madison Keys opened the year in triumph, capturing the Australian Open crown. Then came Gauff’s own shining moment in Paris, as she lifted her first Roland-Garros title under the French sun. Wimbledon turned into Iga Swiatek’s kingdom, while Aryna Sabalenka closed the circle by conquering New York, wrapping up a season that belonged not to one, but to many.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Across the net, however, the story on the ATP side painted a different picture. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the young firebrands who have redefined the men’s game, split the Grand Slams between them, Sinner taking the Australian Open and Wimbledon, Alcaraz reigning supreme in Paris and New York. Together, they’ve built a duopoly, their rivalry burning brighter than any other on the tour.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Although Carlos and Jannik are doing great, there’s talk about there needing to be a third person and I feel like to make it more interesting, it’s better to have different champions than the same two,” Gauff explained. Her words echoed the sentiments of many fans craving variety, drama, and the unexpected, the very elements that make the WTA so magnetic.

Still, Gauff was careful not to diminish the spectacle Sinner and Alcaraz bring. “I don’t want to downplay anything, the rivalry they have is great and exciting for the sport too. But long term, I think it’s more exciting for me as a fan, watching the semis and the quarters not knowing who is going to win, whereas knowing who’s going to win, but that just shows how great they are.” It was a thoughtful balance, admiration for their brilliance, but appreciation for the WTA’s unpredictability.

AD

Yet, not everyone fully agreed. Former WTA star Andrea Petkovic offered her own perspective, suggesting that while Sinner and Alcaraz may be the faces of a new ATP era, they still trail behind the women’s game in terms of competitive depth. Speaking to Eurosport in July, she said, “Among the women, there are three absolute top stars who have almost divided the Grand Slam tournaments among themselves in the past five or six years – namely Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Meanwhile, Gauff returns to Riyadh as the defending champion at the 2025 WTA Finals, riding high with a 47-14 win record and three titles this season, two of them in singles. Her French Open triumph in June, defeating Sabalenka the day before Alcaraz beat Sinner, showcased the beautiful symmetry between the tours.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, Gauff seeks to become the first singles player since Serena Williams to retain the WTA Finals crown, a feat last achieved in 2014. She begins her title defense against compatriot Jessica Pegula, fresh off another victory over her in the Wuhan final.

As she steps into Riyadh, the ATP world continues to orbit around the Sinner-Alcaraz axis, with Novak Djokovic’s shadow still looming large, but in the WTA realm, Gauff’s fire ensures the melody of unpredictability plays on.

Andy Roddick shares his take on the epic Sinner–Alcaraz rivalry

When it comes to the fire and fury of the modern game, Andy Roddick has seen enough to recognize greatness when it unfolds. Reflecting on the breathtaking rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the American legend didn’t mince his words. “It is just absurd the level that these two have taken this game to, like the Big Three before them, they are pushing the game to heights that I don’t know we have ever seen before,” Roddick said, his admiration echoing the sentiments of a generation watching a new era unfold.

Yet, for all the drama that their duels create, both men have kept their feet firmly grounded. While fans and media revel in the idea of a brewing rivalry, Alcaraz has drawn a clear line between competition and camaraderie. Speaking to the Financial Times, the Spaniard shared, “Trash-talking gets a lot of attention. People really like the idea that there is friction between us. That’s what sells. But although tennis is an individual sport, we are with the same players every week, day in and day out … Jannik and I, who have had great battles on the court, see each other a lot off of it.”

The young champion continued, shedding light on the bond beyond the baseline. “We talk, we train together sometimes. And in the end you forge a good relationship, a beautiful relationship … We want to win and beat each other, but then off court, being good people and getting along is another matter. For me that is one of the virtues and values of sport.”

Now, as both stand tall at the summit of men’s tennis, their journeys take separate turns once again. Sinner storms into the Paris Masters final, commanding the hard courts with icy precision. Alcaraz, meanwhile, reels from a stunning loss to Cameron Norrie, a rare stumble in an otherwise soaring season.

Still, the script isn’t over. The rivalry, pure and electric, heads next to Riyadh, where both warriors are set to collide again at the ATP Finals.

In a world hungry for the next great tennis saga, Sinner and Alcaraz continue to deliver, with fire on court and respect off it.