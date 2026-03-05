Coco Gauff Speaks Up for Ball Kids Forced to Handle Players’ Sweaty Towels Mid-Match

The debate over whether ball kids should resume handing towels directly to players has reignited conversations across the tennis world. As former professionals shared their perspectives, Coco Gauff also entered the discussion, acknowledging the long-standing tradition of ball kids assisting athletes on court.

Blair Henley recently addressed the debate about ball kids and towels during an episode of the “Love All” podcast. The show is hosted by former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters. The conversation quickly turned to whether ball kids should return to handing towels to players during matches.

“The ball kids should still be bringing the towels,” Henley said. “As a ball kid who brought the towel and thought that was like the coolest part of my job. I thought it was great.”

Henley also revealed that she had spoken to several people involved in ball crews. Many shared similar feelings about the experience.

“And I actually interviewed several ball kids and ball people who were like, ‘I was cool with it.’ It was like the time I got to interact with the player.”

The discussion later reached social media. A clip from the podcast circulated on Instagram and caught the attention of Coco Gauff. The American star joined the conversation in the comment section.

Gauff suggested a compromise she had seen used at a tournament. Rather than handing towels directly, ball kids could carry them in containers. “I saw a tournament where they put the towels in baskets and brought the baskets to the players. I feel like that will be a good option?” she wrote.

At the same time, Gauff explained why she understands concerns about hygiene. She admitted that she often felt uncomfortable asking ball kids to handle towels during matches. “But I agree with not wanting ball kids to touch sweaty towels lol I wouldn’t want to either, I always felt bad giving them my sweaty towels lol.”

For decades, ball kids played an essential role in tennis matches. One of their main duties was delivering towels to players between points. The routine helped maintain the natural rhythm of play after long and exhausting rallies.

However, tournaments stopped the practice in 2020 during the global outbreak of COVID-19. Health protocols required players to collect their own towels from racks behind the baseline. The change was meant to reduce contact and improve sanitation.

The adjustment created new challenges for players. Many had to run to the back of the court to grab towels within the strict 25-second shot clock. After long rallies, some competitors complained that the time limit felt unrealistic.

In late 2024, the ATP Tour decided to bring towel delivery back at its events. The move aimed to keep matches flowing smoothly again. However, by 2026, several tournaments started testing hybrid systems where ball kids carry baskets or trays without touching the towels directly.

Meanwhile, Gauff will start her campaign at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells tomorrow. The fourth seed is preparing for her sixth appearance at the tournament. She will face qualifier Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round.

And for the towel debate, it has existed in tennis long before the pandemic. Even legends of the sport discussed the issue over the years. The conversation simply gained new momentum after the changes introduced during COVID-19.

Stefanos Tsitsipas voiced concerns over players fetching their own towels between points

In 2018, an incident involving Fernando Verdasco at the Shenzhen Open drew widespread attention. During his semifinal match against Yoshihito Nishioka, Verdasco appeared frustrated with a ball boy while asking for his towel. The moment quickly became a talking point across the tennis world.

Midway through the second set, the then-34-year-old waved his arms toward the ball boy. He believed the youngster had taken too long to reach the baseline with his towel. The incident was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms.

Many fans and pundits criticized Verdasco after the clip circulated online. The footage showed the Spaniard gesturing impatiently and appearing to complain toward the ball kid. The episode fueled a larger debate about how players interact with ball crews.

At the time, the ATP Tour was already experimenting with a new idea. Officials had begun testing a towel-rack system at lower-level qualifying events during the 2018 season. The goal was to reduce slow play during matches.

Under the system, players had to collect their own towels from racks placed behind the baseline. Officials believed the change would discourage players from wiping down after every single point. It was also intended to speed up the pace of play.

And after the Verdasco incident, the rule received a bigger test later that year. It officially debuted at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. However, several young players openly expressed frustration with the new policy.

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was one of the most vocal critics. After his opening round-robin win, he spoke about the inconvenience created by the rule. “One thing that I didn’t like that much was the towel thing,” he said. “I was always, you know, had to run for the towel.”

Tsitsipas also explained that he had long been used to ball kids handing towels to players. “Basically, when you play in high level, you have the ball kids give you the towels, so it’s a bit unusual to not have that when you play a match,” he said. “I think having the towels whenever you need it, it’s very helpful. It’s one thing less that you have to think about.”

Even Rafael Nadal questioned the logic behind the rule. “They want us to go faster between points,” he said. “And now we have to go behind the court and go running for the towel.”

And now, the conversation has returned again. Coco Gauff has suggested bringing back the tradition in a more hygienic way.

However, do you think ball kids handing towels to players should return to tennis? Share your thoughts below!