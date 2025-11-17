Coco Gauff, Taylor Townsend and Others Join Hands as 29YO American Star Announces Tennis Retirement

Out of nowhere, 29-year-old Chris Eubanks announced that he is retiring from professional tennis. Many remember his outstanding run at Wimbledon 2023, where he reached the quarterfinals and won hearts with his fearless game. What made the announcement even more touching was the emotional message he shared, which moved fellow players like Coco Gauff and others.

On 17th November, Eubanks posted on Instagram about his journey from a young boy in Atlanta to a professional tennis player. He wrote, “If you had told this little boy from the Southside of Atlanta that he would’ve accomplished all that he did, he wouldn’t believe you. 2 Time ACC Player of the Year? Yeah right. Wimbledon Quarter-finalist? No chance. An Olympian? Unfathomable.”

“I was given opportunity to travel around the world and form incredible relationships all while fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing professional tennis. I can’t put into words how blessed I have been…Tough to say for certain but if it is, WHOOPTY DOO!!! It’s been an incredible ride.”

Though he’s left the door slightly open, for now Eubanks is stepping back from the sport after struggling with injuries.

Eubanks started playing tennis at a very young age and was coached by his father until he was 13. He made his ATP Tour debut in 2015 at the Atlanta Open, losing to Radek Stepanek, and in 2016, he lost to Reilly Opelka at the same tournament. After graduating from Georgia Tech in 2017, he spent several years mostly playing on the Challenger Tour. And then in early 2023, he broke into the world’s top 100 and then made headlines by reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals at age 27, with his big serve and crisp one-handed backhand.

While still playing, Eubanks also started working as a commentator for the Tennis Channel, perhaps already thinking of life after tennis. He balanced playing with media duties, including on-court interviews at the U.S. Open. During this time, he became close friends with fellow American players Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, and Ben Shelton. Eubanks has said he is especially “close” with Gauff, whom he’s known for years. Eubanks has even described Gauff as a “big sister” figure.

Now, at 29, after dealing with recurring injuries, Eubanks has decided to retire from professional tennis to focus on his career in commentary.

He works as a tennis analyst for ESPN and recently conducted on-court interviews at the 2025 US Open.

During his career, he reached a world ranking of 29, competed in last year’s Olympics in Paris, and won an ATP title at the 2023 Mallorca Open. Although his career was short, it was full of memorable moments. Evidenced by the fact that as soon as the post went live, fellow athletes quickly reacted to the news.

A flood of support in Chris Eubanks’ comment section

Coco Gauff reshared his post with the caption, “from union crossing courts in atl to centre court wimbledon. 🐐 4 lifeeee.” Gauff’s longstanding friendship with Eubanks is well documented, having grown up as neighbors in Atlanta. In fact, the two even played mixed doubles together at the 2018 US Open.

Taylor Townsend commented on the post, “WHOOPY DOO MY PATNA PATNA! Proud of everything you have done and will do! You are a champ on and off the court!”

During Townsend’s verbal spat with Jelena Ostapenko at the US Open, where Ostapenko called her “uneducated,” Eubanks was quick to jump to the defense of his compatriot on Instagram Threads, decrying Ostapenko’s choice of words.

Even Francesca Di Lorenzo commented, “Proud of you for everything you’ve done Chris🙌🏻👏🏻”

Belgian tennis legend and another old friend of Eubanks, Kim Clijsters, added a simple emoji, “🥰,” while Serena Williams’ ex-coach and commentator Patrick Mouratoglou wrote, “Oh Christopher. What a ride it’s been. So much to be proud of. Welcome to the other side ❤️.”

Back in 2019, Eubanks, Gauff, and Williams all trained with Mouratoglou in Boca Raton, prompting the more personal testimonial. It shows that Chris Eubanks’ journey touched people all over the world, and there’s a reason for that.