Coco Gauff Unpleased About Million-Dollar Opportunity With Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek & More

The 1 Point Slam is scheduled for January 14 at Rod Laver Arena and will feature 48 professional and amateur players. The entire contest will hinge on a single point, with the winner set to claim a staggering $1 million prize. However, despite the lucrative reward and star power, including Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff now remains unconvinced by the high-risk, winner-takes-all format.

Speaking during Team USA’s United Cup media duties, Coco Gauff addressed her involvement in the Opening Week exhibition known as the 1 Point Slam. Although she is officially listed for the event, she made it clear that excitement was not the right word to describe her feelings.

“I didn’t, like,” she said, laughing, before adding, “Yeah, they wanted me to. I’m not looking forward to it, but…”

Her hesitation is notable given what is at stake. The winner takes home a massive $1 million prize. The field also features elite names such as Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Nick Kyrgios, Iga Świątek, Naomi Osaka, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Zheng Qinwen, and Jasmine Paolini.

Imago WUHAN, CHINA – OCTOBER 08: Coco Gauff of United States reacts in the Women s Singles Round of 32 match against Moyuka Uchijima of Japan on day 5 of 2025 Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center on October 8, 2025 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111595888867

The 1 Point Slam format strips tennis down to its bare minimum. One rally decides everything. There are no sets, no margins, and no second chances.

The exhibition carries no ranking points and exists purely for entertainment. Despite that, Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley highlighted its growing appeal: “The 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia is unlike anything we have ever seen.”

He emphasized the mix of professionals and everyday players: “Having stars like Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff committed to play, alongside everyday Australians qualifying through State Championships, captures exactly what this event is about, bringing people together through tennis in an exciting and inclusive way.”

Australian Open organizers have leaned heavily into exhibitions in recent years. The week before the tournament now regularly features charity matches and special events. These exhibitions are designed to bring fans closer to the sport’s biggest names.

Last year, several stars took part. Ten-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic joined world No.1 Jannik Sinner and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. AO 2024 finalist Qinwen Zheng also featured, alongside Australia’s Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin.

Community involvement has become a major theme. Local club players, both men and women, have been given chances to face professionals. The concept is unique for a Grand Slam setting and offers unforgettable bragging rights.

These events form part of AO Opening Week presented by Herald Sun. Fans gain rare access to top players.

However, later, after sharing her reluctance toward the 1 Point Slam, Gauff has also reflected on Team USA’s emphatic wins in their opening round of the United Cup.

Coco Gauff reflects after the United States’ opening victory at the United Cup

Coco Gauff pulled double duty for the US at the United Cup on Saturday. She helped the defending champions secure a 2-1 win over Argentina in Group A. The tie was played in Perth and delivered early drama.

Argentina took a surprise lead when Sebastian Baez upset World No. 6 Taylor Fritz. It marked Baez’s second career win over a Top 10 opponent. The result briefly put the United States under pressure in the opening tie.

Gauff responded emphatically. She defeated Solana Sierra in the women’s singles to level the contest. The win ensured the United States stayed on track in its title defense.

Gauff then returned to the court for mixed doubles. She teamed up with Christian Harrison to face Maria Lourdes Carle and Guido Andreozzi. The American pair sealed the tie with a commanding 6-4, 6-1 victory.

In doubles, Gauff and Harrison controlled long stretches of the match. They dominated baseline exchanges and showed sharper instincts at the net. Their strong coordination helped them close out the contest in just 63 minutes.

The singles match against Sierra was also notable. It was the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour, which also marked Sierra’s first-ever match against a Top 10 player. After the win, Gauff reflected on her performance.

“I feel like I can play even better, too, which is even more exciting,” Gauff said on court after the match. “It’s always tough starting the first match of the season, especially against an opponent like her and someone who played yesterday. I’m really happy with how I managed all those emotions.”

Harrison also praised his partner after the doubles win.

“It was fun, I’ve watched Coco play so much and I’m such a big fan,” said Harrison, who was representing his country for the first time. “It’s just fun to share a match like that with these guys, some people that I look up to, and it’s good to just get out there and enjoy playing hard.”

The US is now 1-0 in Group A and will face Spain next, with Gauff set to play Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on January 5. With momentum building as defending champions, can Gauff guide the team past Spain this time?