Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula Net Worth 2026: Career Earnings, Endorsements, Prize Money & Who’s Richer?

Both Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have used their success on the WTA Tour to build impressive yet vastly different fortunes. Their previous clash further accentuated the difference between the two tennis stars. Coco Gauff triumphed over Jessica Pegula in the finals of the 2025 Wuhan Open, once again underscoring that it is not just a matter of ranking but of wins that have made their rivalry more competitive than ever. However, when it comes to their net worth in 2026, the story is shaped by far more than match results or rankings.

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What is Coco Gauff’s net worth in 2026?

Coco Gauff’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at about $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This figure was derived from a combination of prize money, luxury endorsements, and her growing brand value, which currently makes her one of the biggest brands in tennis. According to Forbes magazine, Coco Gauff leads the list of the highest-earning female athletes in 2025 with about $33 million earned annually, out of which about $25 million comes from outside the court.

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She has risen to prominence quite quickly, but her fortune has been years in the making. Having surpassed $32 million in career prize money, Gauff has also established herself as one of the highest-earning female athletes, with her success on and off the court continuing through 2025.

What is Jessica Pegula’s net worth in 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jessica Pegula’s estimated net worth in 2026 is about $20 million. That figure reflects her own on-court work and endorsement income, even though her family name often pulls the conversation in another direction. Pegula has carved out a strong personal fortune through consistency, not splashy bursts.

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She also keeps adding to it. Pegula’s 2026 season earnings and fresh sponsorship activity, including a Blueair partnership through the end of 2026, show that her commercial value remains very alive. On the WTA earnings list, she still ranks among the sport’s highest-paid players, with about $12.3 million in total earnings for 2025. In other words, she is rich in her own right but just not Gauff-rich.

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula career prize money: Who has earned more on the court?

On-court earnings are where this comparison gets tighter. Coco Gauff has earned more than $32 million in career prize money according to ESPN’s updated figures, while Jessica Pegula is listed at about $24 million. That means Gauff has already pulled ahead by a meaningful margin despite being younger and having fewer years on tour.

The gap tells its own story. Gauff’s Grand Slam breakthrough, WTA Finals payday, and repeated deep runs have accelerated her climb. Pegula, meanwhile, has built her total through steady quarterfinals, semifinals, and title runs across seasons. Both are elite earners, but Gauff has clearly made more money on court.

Category Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula Career Prize Money US$32,664,040 US$24,690,644 Singles Titles 10 10 Grand Slam Titles (Singles) 2 (2023 US Open, 2025 French Open) 0 Highest Ranking World No. 2 World No. 3

Who has better endorsement deals: Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula?

This is where the separation really opens up. Gauff’s endorsement machine is bigger, flashier, and more global, which is why her off-court earnings dwarfed everyone else in women’s sports in 2025. Pegula has an excellent sponsor list too, but Gauff has become the better commercial bet for brands looking for youth, reach, and cultural pull.

Coco Gauff’s sponsors

Gauff’s endorsement portfolio is one of the most impressive in tennis. She has partnerships with New Balance, Head, Rolex, Bose, Mercedes-Benz, Barilla, American Eagle, Emirates, UPS, Fanatics, Baker Tilly, Carol’s Daughter, Naked Brand, Gray Nicolls, and private aviation company flyExclusive, among others.

Those partnerships, combined with her on-court success, have made endorsement income the biggest contributor to her overall wealth. Beyond her performances, brands are investing in Gauff’s global appeal, authenticity, and status as one of the defining faces of the next generation of tennis.

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Jessica Pegula’s sponsors

While Jessica Pegula’s endorsement portfolio is smaller than Coco Gauff’s, it still features several high-profile global brands. She has long-standing partnerships with Adidas and Yonex and also works with World of Hyatt, Dyson, IBM, KPMG, Gorjana, De Bethune, Chase Sapphire, and Maev. In 2026, she further strengthened her commercial appeal by signing with Blueair, the Swedish air wellness brand, as its first global athlete ambassador.

Pegula may not have Gauff’s endorsement volume, but she still has the kind of steady, premium brand profile companies like. That said, the off-court money currently leans heavily toward Gauff.

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Who is richer in 2026: Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula?

Coco Gauff is richer in 2026, and the gap is not small. The clearest estimate puts Gauff at $35 million and Pegula at around $20 million, which gives Gauff the edge by roughly $15 million. Even if Pegula’s family background makes her one of the most talked-about “rich” players in tennis, this article is about personal net worth, and on that score Gauff is ahead.

What makes the comparison interesting is how they got there. Gauff’s wealth is driven by explosive commercial growth, while Pegula’s comes from steady production and a smaller but solid endorsement base. That is why the ranking feels less like a landslide and more like two different blueprints for success.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula may be linked by a head-to-head rivalry, but financially, they are not standing in the same place in 2026. Gauff has the larger net worth, the bigger sponsor machine, and the stronger earnings spike on both sides of the baseline. Pegula remains incredibly well off and still one of the smartest business cases in tennis, but Gauff is the one setting the pace right now. The final verdict is clear: Coco Gauff is richer in 2026.