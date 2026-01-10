Coco Gauff’s Efforts Go in Vain as Iga Swiatek-Led Team Break American Hopes at the United Cup

Three semifinal matches later, it was joy for Poland and heartbreak for the reigning champions at the United Cup. After falling to the U.S. in the final last year, Poland finally got to enact its revenge, despite Coco Gauff’s heroics against Iga Swiatek.

Poland began the tie on the front foot, with Hubert Hurkacz going up against Taylor Fritz in a repeat of the previous year’s final. But while Fritz sealed the deal last time, this time it was Hurkacz who got the better of him 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2), continuing his purple patch.

But then came the blockbuster match of the tie, between two of the sport’s brightest young stars: Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff. Heading into the match, the head-to-head between the two was severely lopsided, with Swiatek winning 11 matches to Gauff’s 4. But just like at the 2025 United Cup, Gauff had the 6-time Grand Slam champion’s number to keep her team in the mix.

Riding a hot streak and yet to drop a set at the tournament, Gauff extended that form as she swiftly dispatched of Swiatek 6-4, 6-2. And as lopsided as their head-to-head currently is, it doesn’t reveal the full picture.

Though Swiatek used to dominate their rivalry with 10 straight wins, Gauff is currently on a 4-0 win streak with no sets dropped against Swiatek stretching back to the 2024 WTA finals.

But ultimately, even a statement victory wasn’t enough to turn the tide. The deciding mixed doubles match went the wrong way for the U.S., as Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski took down Gauff and Christian Harrison to seal a spot in the finals.

Statement. Made.

Our defending champ puts USA back on the board 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nLgsLiiVLb

— United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 10, 2026

Like Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek was also expected to suit up for mixed doubles, carrying the team as she had in their previous two final runs at the United Cup. But this time, Poland’s depth of talent has kept the 24-year-old from having to do much of the heavy lifting.

Kawa and Zielinski have proven a more than capable pairing, keeping it together for two crucial tiebreaks to get Poland through to their third straight final appearance.

The Americans had their chances in both sets but just couldn’t close. In the second set, they served for it at 5–4 and later had two set points at 6–5 on Gauff’s serve, yet both slipped away, and that’s where Poland stayed cooler.

Jan Zieliński took over when it mattered most, sealing the first tie-break with a rocket backhand return and grabbing an early mini-break in the second, never letting go.

His sharp volleys and aggressive play under pressure ultimately sent Poland through and left the USA wondering what might have been.

Could the third time be the charm for Poland?

After back-to-back losses against Germany and the United States in the final, this Polish team is out for retribution. But the challenge will be no less difficult this time around, as awaiting them in the final is a Swiss team led by some formidable veteran talent in Stan Wawrinka and Belinda Bencic. And with Wawrinka confirming this will be his last year on Tour, there’s a lot riding on his next match.

“It’s going to be a fun match against Stan,” said Hurkacz. “He’s shown some amazing tennis throughout this tournament. Obviously it’s his last year on Tour. It’s really inspiring to watch him play, watch him compete. It’s going to be a fun challenge. Lots of positive emotions. So happy we’re in the finals again.”

But for Poland, the joy of being in the final is tempered by the understanding that simply reaching it is no longer enough. “Hopefully this is the last one,” said Zielinski.

With how even the singles matchups look, it may very well come down to Kawa and Zielinski to close out the deal for Poland. On paper, Swiatek has enough firepower to overcome Bencic, while Wawrinka’s pedigree and experience could be enough to unseat Hurkacz despite his hot streak.

In mixed doubles, the unbeaten pair of Kawa and Zielinski will face Bencic and Jakub Paul, also unbeaten, making for an intense finish should it all come down to the mixed doubles match.

Either way, it’s a final filled with some intriguing storylines all set to reach their conclusion on January 11th, after which attention shifts to Melbourne Park for the fast approaching Australian Open.