Coco Gauff’s Exit From French Open Erupts Debate Over Her Concerning Pattern

The chaos in Paris continues. Just when it felt like the draw couldn’t get any more unpredictable, another contender has crashed out of the tournament. This time it’s defending champion Coco Gauff, who was beaten by Anastasia Potapova in the third round with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-7, 4-6.

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The difference ultimately came down to Potapova winning the biggest points at the biggest moments. Gauff had entered the contest on the back of two convincing victories and appeared to be building momentum with every round. It was the fifth meeting between the pair, and with this result, Potapova now takes the lead in their head-to-head rivalry.

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The American arrived in Paris with a 20-7 record for the season. But the numbers don’t tell the full story. Despite reaching the finals in both Miami and Rome, she fell short on both occasions and has not lifted a trophy since the Wuhan Open in October 2025. After this early exit, questions about her form are only likely to grow louder.

This result is far from an isolated upset. The 2026 French Open has turned into one of the most unpredictable Grand Slam in recent memory. On the men’s side alone, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner crashed out in the second round to Juan Manuel Cerundolo after battling cramps in the Paris heat.

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Then came the biggest shock of all, as Novak Djokovic fell in five sets to 19-year-old Joao Fonseca while visibly struggling physically. Add early exits from Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, Ben Shelton, and Alexander Bublik, and it becomes clear that no favorite has been safe in Paris this year.

For the first time in the Open Era, there will be no former men’s Grand Slam champions in the round of 16. Fifth seed Jessica Pegula, Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina and defending finalist Jasmine Paolini are all out on the women’s side.

Gauff’s departure leaves the draw more open than anyone could have envisioned a week ago, as the women’s defending champion has also lost.

With the defending champion exiting in the third round, and the men’s draw having already lost all former Grand Slam champions this fortnight, Paris felt like a big opportunity for underdogs to shine. And the tennis world had plenty to say about it.

Fan reactions pour in as concerns grow over Gauff’s 2026 form

The response on the internet was instant. The outcome wasn’t exactly a shock to many, as Gauff was far from consistent this season, but it was the way she did it: Third round exit as the reigning champion.

“Coco Gauff, what’s really happening, she has been mid,” one fan posted, capturing the frustration of those who expected more from the reigning champion. The user just reflected on the feeling of what has been a subpar season by the standards set by the former world No. 2.

“Big upset. Defending French Open champ Coco Gauff loses in three sets to a 28th-ranked player in front of one of the smallest crowds I’ve ever seen at Roland Garros,” came another reaction, pointing to the muted atmosphere surrounding the match itself. The evening session at Phillipe Chatrier usually has an electrifying atmosphere, but this match did not have enough spectators in the stadium. This could be due to the coinciding of the UCL final, where Paris Saint Germain were competing against Arsenal to take the silverware.

Others kept it simple. “Coco Gauff,” one post read, accompanied by a grimacing emoji. Sometimes that is enough.

Some focused on the magnitude of the result. “HUGE UPSET. The women’s defending champion is out. Coco Gauff has been beaten by Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 7-6, 6-4,” one user wrote. Nobody had expected Potapova to win this match up and the capital letters capture the shock of the fan.

The tactical analysis followed quickly. “Coco Gauff has so much variety in her bag and didn’t use it in this match against a player who matched her groundstroke for groundstroke. Her stubbornness and failure to make adjustments ultimately lost her the match,” one observer noted. It was a pointed critique, but one that reflected a wider feeling that Gauff had options she chose not to use.

For every offering from the American, the Austrian-Russian had a suitable response. The match saw Potapova gain a slight advantage over Gauff in every category, culminating in her victory. The 28th seed served at a 67% win rate on their first serve, outperforming Gauff’s 56%, and also had a higher second serve win percentage, 37% versus 34%. Even on the winner’s tally, Potapova outplayed the fourth seed with 29 winners in compare to 23 by the latter. The most intriguing stat of the match was, Gauff is known for using her drop shots and coming to net quite often but interestingly in a three set match, she only got two drop shot winners and took five points at the net.

One of the more detailed reactions noted the tipping point. “Anastasia Potapova, I wasn’t familiar. Impeccable game of tennis from her to knock out the defending champion Coco Gauff from a break down in the first set. 4-6, 7-6, 6-4. Coco will be very disappointed in the last game from 30-0 up.” That final detail hurt. Gauff managed to get a lead of 30-0 in the final game but was unable to close it out.

The defending champion heads home from Paris with an early exit, two final losses, and is searching for a title this season. The tournament she won a year ago has given her the biggest question mark of the season. It will be a tough pill to swallow for the 22-year-old American, but she will hope to keep the clay season behind her and focus on Grass.