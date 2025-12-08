Coco Gauff’s Mom Candi and Brother Codey Drop Emotional Message After Her Big Mercedes Deal

Coco Gauff has landed an exciting new role as a global brand ambassador for the luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz, making a big splash off the court. The German car company shared the news of their partnership with a post on Instagram that really highlights the connection between the brand and the athlete: “Power. Precision. Play without limits. We’re proud to welcome world-class tennis player Coco Gauff to the Mercedes-Benz family as a new global brand ambassador.”

At only 21, Gauff is solidifying her place as one of the world’s highest-paid female athlete for the third year in a row, and her lineup already includes big names like New Balance, Rolex, and Bose. But you know what? While all the big business news was buzzing around, the most heartfelt responses to this career milestone actually came from her family, not the boardrooms.

When the official Mercedes-Benz post made its rounds online, Coco’s younger brother, Codey Gauff, was quick to join in on the celebration, leaving a simple yet enthusiastic trio of flame emojis in the comments: “🔥🔥🔥” This little digital gesture really shows how supportive and close the Gauff family is.

Codey, a talented baseball player who’s set to join the University of Missouri, and Coco have a special connection built on supporting each other in their sports journeys. The family celebration carried on with a touching message from the rock of Coco’s support system: her mother, Candi Gauff. Candi hopped onto her Instagram to share the big Mercedes-Benz news, adding a message full of pride: “congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

For Gauff, these family reactions really highlight an important truth about her incredible rise. Her commercial appeal is hard to ignore—she’s raking in about $23 million a year from endorsements, which is way more than her prize money. But at the heart of her success is a strong family foundation built on love and sacrifice. The German car company has also sponsored another big tennis legend, and a few years back, they even dedicated a specific vehicle to him.

Mercedes sponsored Roger Federer way before Coco Gauff

Way back in 2008, Roger Federer kicked off his partnership with Mercedes-Benz. He started by focusing on the Chinese market, but over time, he became a global ambassador for the brand. He’s kept that role going strong, with his contracts getting extended several times, including a big renewal in 2018.

So, back in 2022, the Swiss legend teamed up with the car company for a cool social initiative called ‘The Neon Legacy.’ The project led to the auction of a super exclusive Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE. Mercedes even gave it a neon paint job, just like the color of a tennis ball.

Federer shared his thoughts on the initiative, saying, “I am grateful for all the support during my 24 years of professional tennis and excited to be able to return this gratitude in the next chapters of my life.” He also expressed his gratitude to Mercedes, saying, “I am honored and proud to have a long-time partner in Mercedes-Benz, who shares these same values through their commitment to supporting the needs of our communities.”

Well, you never know! If Gauff sticks with the company for a while like Federer did, Mercedes might just think about doing something similar for her too. We’ll just have to wait and see!