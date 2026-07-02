“Cold and Arrogant”- Rafael Jodar Faces Backlash Over Ball Girl Controversy at Wimbledon

When the play between Rafael Jodar and Pablo Carreno Busta was suspended yesterday due to a lack of light, the 19-year-old stood on the brink of a major upset. The Spaniard had won only 30% of his second-serve points and converted just 2 of 9 break chances against the former world No. 10 before the stoppage at Court 2. But although Jodar returned today to finish the job, the win did not settle the story, as fans are now calling out the young Spaniard for his gesture towards a ball kid.

One moment from yesterday evening has now started circulating on social media. The incident happened while Jodar was leading 4-1 in the second set. After returning a ball from his opponent, the young Spaniard went to return it. But somehow he slipped and fell on the court, and in the process, he accidentally hit a ball girl with his racket.

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The ball girl then quickly picked up the racket from the ground and handed it back to him. Jodar took it, but many fans felt he showed no sign of gratitude.

Jodar reached the third round of SW19 after beating Pablo Carreno Busta in a five-set battle. After yesterday’s match was left unfinished at 3-6, 6-3, 1-6, 2-1, the Spaniard returned today and completed the job, winning the match 3-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

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The 19-year-old did it despite weaker overall numbers. The young Spaniard hit only 6 aces compared to Busta’s 9, and he converted just 5 of his 18 break-point chances.

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The total number of games won by both players remained at 22. Even so, Jodar found the key breaks when it mattered most and ended the 34-year-old’s run by moving into the next round.

While Jodar ultimately walked away with the win, the match did not end the surrounding conversation. His on-court antics during the second set have clearly stayed in focus, with plenty of tennis fans continuing to criticize his behavior.

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Fans slam Rafael Jodar over rude ball-kid incident

While the incident is now being shared by one of the fans on X, criticism chimed in as one fan added, “He’s still a spoiled brat. I don’t have proof, but I also have no doubts.” While another fan wrote, “His face already hints at the kind of person he is. He looks cold and arrogant.”

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And this is not the first time the 19-year-old has found himself at the center of this kind of controversy. During the 2026 Parisian Slam, the Spaniard came under fire after being accused of pushing a ball girl while leaving the court after finishing a set in his third-round match.

As he raised his hand to say something to his father sitting nearby, the girl briefly lost her balance and was sent backward. The moment created the impression that the Spanish breakout star had shoved her, and it quickly sent social media into another frenzy.

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Today, the debate carried on again, with one fan adding, “Dude, it brushed her, not a big deal. And who knows if he said anything to her.”

But there were also people defending him, as one fan wrote, “Right here he looks her in the eyes and thanks her. Then he goes back to his own thing because he’s annoyed by the game he’s playing.” While another added, “If he doesn’t even realize that he’s hitting her.”

While online chatter continues to grow, the incident has once again left fans sharply divided over Jodar’s behavior.