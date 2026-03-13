Coleman Wong Reacts as Veteran Pro’s “Look at My Face and Laugh” Outburst Turns Heads

Tennis matches often produce dramatic momentum swings, but occasionally the tension spills far beyond the baseline. That’s exactly what happened at the Challenger event in Cap Cana, where a fiery moment involving Damir Džumhur unexpectedly overshadowed Coleman Wong’s impressive comeback victory.

The 33-year-old Bosnian, once ranked as high as world No. 23, found himself locked in a tense battle with the 21-year-old from Hong Kong. Seeded third in the tournament, Džumhur appeared firmly in control after taking the first set 6-3. But Wong fought back to level the contest 6-4, setting up a decisive third set that would soon ignite controversy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Wong, who had entered the main draw as a lucky loser, had just navigated a difficult service game, saving three break points before breaking Džumhur to stretch his lead. The world No. 123 celebrated the moment energetically, appearing to react to some of the Bosnian’s errors during the rally exchanges. But when Džumhur struck a double fault that handed Wong another break, the celebration proved too much for the veteran to ignore. Coleman Wong turned toward his team and pumped his fist, prompting an immediate reaction from the Bosnian. “‘Yes’ on a double fault, huh?” Džumhur asked before Wong had even returned to his seat on the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world No. 64 repeated the question multiple times while approaching Wong’s bench. “I’m asking you, ‘yes’ on a double fault?” Chair umpire Raluca Andrei quickly tried to diffuse the situation. “Damir, Damir. Por favor, please,” she was heard saying as she leaned forward from her chair. Wong remained seated calmly, wiping his face with a towel and taking a sip of water. But Džumhur wasn’t done yet. Moving closer to the young player’s bench, he continued venting his frustration.

“Funny, huh? Funny, huh? Funny, huh? Funny? Funny, huh?” he ranted. “Look at my face and laugh. Look at my face and laugh.” The umpire again urged him to step away. “Damir, please. Can you go and take a seat, please? Damir, he’s not going to answer you,” Andrei told him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Džumhur then turned toward the chair, still visibly upset. “Do you know what he is?” he repeated four times. “You know when a player towels down, you are not saying, ‘Come on,’ to your face, right?” The crowd inside Estadio Cap Cana began reacting audibly as the confrontation dragged on. Eventually, the Bosnian returned to his chair, though the tension remained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moments later, when play resumed, Damir Džumhur delivered one last remark while walking back to the baseline. “Let’s see if you can laugh into my face after.” Well, this wasn’t the first time we’ve seen some controversy in Džumhur’s match, though, but this time it certainly dampened Coleman Wong’s 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that moment, Wong, however, chose not to respond verbally. Instead, the Hong Kong player let his performance settle the matter. But he did share a few words on this incident after the match during the interview.

What was Coleman Wong’s response to the on-court drama?

The drama didn’t end there. At the net, Damir Džumhur bypassed Coleman Wong without a handshake, greeting the umpire before packing his belongings. The crowd responded with loud boos as the veteran walked off the court, the noise growing louder as he exited the arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Wong, the moment capped a remarkable turnaround. Just two days earlier, he had fallen in qualifying before entering the main draw as a lucky loser. Now, he suddenly finds himself in the quarterfinals, where he will face rising Belgian prospect Alexander Blockx.

Coleman Wong is already making history for Hong Kong tennis. The young star is the highest-ranked male player from Hong Kong, having previously broken into the top 300 and later the top 150 in the ATP rankings. His latest victory at the Copa Cap Cana only adds to his growing reputation on the tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the heated confrontation with Damir Džumhur grabbed headlines at the Challenger event in Cap Cana, Coleman Wong chose a far calmer approach once the dust settled. Instead of escalating the situation, the 21-year-old reflected on the experience with maturity beyond his years.

Following the match, Wong addressed the tense on-court moment involving Džumhur during his press conference. Rather than criticizing the veteran directly, he acknowledged that such emotional moments are part of competing at a high level. “I’ve watched many of his matches, and I knew what was coming. Many people know how he is and also how tough he can be,” said the 21-year-old after defeating the Bosnian.

The young Hong Kong player also admitted that controlling emotions on court remains a learning process for him. Looking up to some of the sport’s biggest stars, Coleman Wong pointed to their composure in key moments as an example he hopes to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also consider myself very emotional, but I need to learn. This is how the best players do it. I look at Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner… they stay calm in the most important moments. That’s why they’re so good. When you stay calm, you make the best decisions,” Wong reflected.

Despite the controversy during the match, Wong also emphasized that growth and self-analysis remain his priorities as he continues his journey on tour.

For Coleman Wong, the incident may have created headlines, but his composed response afterward showed the mindset of a player determined to grow. And as his impressive run at the Challenger continues, the Hong Kong star appears focused on letting his tennis do most of the talking. What are your thoughts on this controversial moment, though?