College Tennis Player Recalls Hiding for Life During Brown University Mass Shooting

The situation at Brown University on Saturday, Dec. 13, evolved quickly throughout the night and into the early hours. The shooting inside the Barus and Holley Engineering Building left at least two people dead and nine others wounded. In the aftermath, college tennis player Chloe Qin has shared unsettling firsthand accounts, describing tense efforts to stay alive and disturbing guidance issued during the chaos.

Chloe Qin, 18, plays tennis for Brown University. She was practicing with friends on Saturday afternoon, when gunfire erupted in another building on campus. The shooting happened in a different part of the Ivy League campus.

Qin said she reacted immediately. “I had to hide in like literally our ball closet with four other people,” Qin told The Providence Journal Sunday morning while walking down a snowy and nearly deserted Thayer Street. She said they could hear emergency activity right away. “We heard sirens, and we could hear a helicopter outside.”

Qin and the others stayed in the dark closet. They used their phones to stay connected. “We were just like texting our friends and like texting our family that we loved them.” The messages came from anxiety and uncertainty. No one knew how long they would be trapped.

At one moment, they heard a noise near the closet. A flashlight moved under the door. Qin remained still. She said she did not make a sound. “I was thinking, ‘Do not cough. Stay really quiet,’ “ she said. “It was just really scary.” That short moment left a long emotional mark.

Police reached them about an hour later. Officers opened the closet and searched everyone for weapons. The group was moved to a secure location. They sheltered there until around 2 a.m. Qin said past school drills helped her remain steady. “Unfortunately, we’re pretty familiar with how to do things if something like that happens.”

Former Providence Deputy Police Chief Thomas Verdi also commented on the attack. “The shooter knew the building. He knew the area. And I would not be surprised if he was a student, former student, worker … He knew where they were. There were Saturday exams. He went in basically without anyone noticing anything and he left, he knew if he knew the building. He knew the area,” said Verdi.

America now confronts another violent trauma. However, on the other side of the world, in Australia, a recent similar incident has triggered deep mourning among athletes and communities.

Tennis players rally after tragic Bondi incident

A tragic scene unfolded in Sydney just days after the Brown University shooting. This time, it happened on a Sunday that held deep meaning. It was the first night of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival that marks the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple. Families gathered at Bondi Beach to celebrate.

A mass shooting suddenly erupted during a gathering of the Jewish community at Bondi Beach on December 14. Reports stated that two gunmen, identified as a father and son, opened fire on the crowd. Panic spread instantly. Residents were shocked as devastating news from Bondi circulated across Sydney. The discovery of the victims deepened the fear, sorrow, and disbelief.

As the scale of the tragedy became clear, the tennis world paused. Players from the WTA and ATP responded to the horrific incident. They expressed sadness, disbelief, and solidarity.

Amanda Anisimova shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. She wrote: “When will it end.. was one of the thoughts. But we’ve been thinking that for far too long.. My prayers go out to all those affected.” She added the Australian and American flag emojis.

Australian player Priscilla Hon, a close friend of Anisimova, also reacted. She wrote, “Bondi 💔🇦🇺 😭.” Daria Kasatkina, Australia’s WTA No. 2, posted an Australian flag with a broken-heart emoji to express her emotions.

ATP players added their voices. Australian No. 1 Alex de Minaur said, “Heartbroken by the tragedy at Bondi. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected. Australia stands together.”

As grief spreads, tennis players and fans can only hope for healing and safety in the days ahead.