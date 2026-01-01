College Tennis Star Makes Huge Leap From NCAA to Launch His Career

At just 19 years old, Rafael Jódar has quickly established himself as one of Spain’s brightest young talents, smoothly balancing junior Grand Slams, the professional circuit, and NCAA competition. The Madrid native already owns an impressive résumé, highlighted by a boys’ US Open title in 2024, a semifinal run on the ATP Challenger Tour, and a standout freshman season at the University of Virginia. And now, Jódar has decided to step away from college tennis, officially committing to a full-time professional career following an impressive 2025 campaign.

Reflecting on his rise, the world No. 168 spoke during his breakthrough run in Catalonia in May 2024 about juggling school and tennis. “I had been playing on the ITF Juniors Tour, but not much that year because of my studies,” he said. “I finished school only two weeks ago. Now, I will continue to play on both circuits, which is good, as I will face different kinds of opponents.” While the move felt inevitable, official confirmation only arrived hours before the start of the new season, signaling the beginning of a new chapter for the young Spaniard.

According to Punto de Break, the Madrid native is set to compete in the qualifying rounds of the 2026 Australian Open, with breaking into the top 100 marked as a key goal for the season. Currently ranked No. 168 in the ATP rankings, the 19-year-old sees this year as the right moment to take the next step forward in his career.

For those who don’t know, Rafael Jódar spent four months competing in college tennis, a period widely viewed as crucial to his development both on and off the court. That experience helped sharpen his game and maturity, but with momentum building, he has decided it is time to “open a new stage” and fully commit to the professional tour.

The decision was made official through a post shared on the University of Virginia’s X account, where Jódar confirmed he would be leaving college tennis.

While stepping away from the NCAA, Jódar emphasized how important his time at UVA has been in shaping him as a player and person. He said the college experience gave him the confidence to feel “prepared to take this next step,” as he embraces the challenge of pursuing his professional career starting in 2026.

