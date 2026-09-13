“Coming Into Her Own”- Chris Evert Spots Rare Change in Elena Rybakina After US Open Triumph

Elena Rybakina has built a reputation on tour for her calm, almost unreadable demeanor, even in her biggest wins. After winning a long rally, hitting a passing shot, or making an impossible return, let alone winning a Grand Slam, the 27-year-old’s emotions remain the same. The most visible expressions are a small fist bump and a smile. However, after winning her third Grand Slam title in New York, she showed a little more emotion than she usually does.

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Following her 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win over Aryna Sabalenka, she came on the ESPN desk speaking with Malika Andrews and Caroline Wozniacki. Rybakina reflected on the road that led to the title and the No. 1 ranking she had already secured. She was emotional while speaking about it, and the former American world No. 1 Chris Evert felt compelled to comment on it directly.

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“Loved listening to Elena Rybakina on the ESPN desk with Caroline and Malika,” she wrote on X. “She seemed so happy and over the moon, much more emotion and joy than we’ve seen from her in her past wins… she really seems to be coming into her own now. Congratulations to both Elena and Aryna on a great match.”

The same warmth carried over into her interview with Sky Sports shortly after.

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“It’s still believable, it’s a crazy achievement in my head. When I was coming here and especially playing the final, I thought, wow, it would be really amazing if I can do it this time, and it’s going to be three Grand Slams, only different places,” she said. “I just need to push more, and I feel like all my goals are going to be achieved, and then it’s going to be pure joy. Now, still, I feel like a lot of work, and I want to push for more.”

Rybakina’s reserved public persona has often been described as one of her defining traits, a contrast to peers who wear their emotions openly on court. Rybakina sealed the winning moment with an ace, which was the 12th ace of the match. The winning moment had just a simple celebration- raising her hands in the air with a smile on her face. She went straight to the net to shake hands with Sabalenka.

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Sabalenka, meanwhile, showed far more frustration after the defeat. After briefly embracing Rybakina at the net, she returned to her chair and smashed her racket before later telling a cameraman to leave her alone.

That said, even Billie Jean King, the sport’s own trailblazer and namesake of the tournament’s host venue, offered her own congratulations on social media.

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“Congratulations, Elena Rybakina, on your first U.S. Open title!” King wrote on X. “And cheers to Aryna Sabalenka on a terrific and hard-fought match.”

For a player who has now won three Grand Slam titles and reached the top of the rankings for the first time in her career, she doesn’t want to stop here – the world No. 1 wants to chase more.