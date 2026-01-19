Commentator’s Disturbing Novak Djokovic Remark During Australian Open Clash Turns Heads

Last year, Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam at the Australian Open ended in heartbreak, a semifinal retirement against Alexander Zverev after a muscle tear. Since then, he has reached three more Slam semifinals, underlining his undimmed hunger. But as Djokovic returned to Melbourne against Spain’s Pedro Martinez, his form sparked bizarre on-air commentary that quickly stole headlines.

Novak Djokovic started his first-round match strongly. He took control early and won the opening set 6-3. In the second set, Djokovic led 3-1 while Pedro Martinez was serving at 30-15.

During that moment, a commentator on beIN Sports made a bizarre remark. “I think that’s Pedro’s biggest chance if Novak just tears an adductor on one of those slides. It might be just what he needs.”

The comment immediately raised eyebrows. It came as Djokovic was moving freely and dictating play. The timing and tone shocked viewers, especially given Djokovic’s recent injury history. The match, however, continued without incident.

Djokovic responded with authority. He closed out the contest in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The victory marked his 100th main-draw win at the Australian Open. It also made him the first male player to record at least 100 wins on three different Grand Slam surfaces.

