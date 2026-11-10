Commentators’ On-Air Remark About Aryna Sabalenka Prompts Leading Sports Network’s Apology

A routine player introduction at the WTA Finals took an uncomfortable turn when an off-camera comment reached the live broadcast. The remark targeted one of the tournament’s biggest stars, Aryna Sabalenka, and quickly attracted attention on social media. The incident also put the broadcaster under pressure to address what viewers had heard.

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A clip shared by the tennis account Tiempo De Tenis showed Sabalenka on screen during her player introduction. As the camera focused on the Belarusian, a commentator could be heard saying, “Look, look… she looks horrible.” The microphone appeared to have picked up the remark without the speaker realizing it was being broadcast.

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The footage spread across social media, where viewers criticized the comment about World No. 2’s appearance. Another tennis account, L’Arene, shared the clip and tagged beIN SPORTS France, calling the remark shameful and urging the broadcaster to respond.

Florent Houzot, beIN SPORTS France’s Director of Broadcast Operations, Programming, and Editorial, addressed the incident publicly. He condemned the remarks and expressed regret over what had been said during the WTA Finals coverage.

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“I regret and strongly condemn the remarks made live on air this evening during the WTA Finals broadcast,” Houzot said.

Houzot also made clear that the comment did not represent the broadcaster’s values. He reaffirmed beIN SPORTS’ commitment to treating athletes and contributors with respect. His response offered an official acknowledgment of the incident, although the commentator’s identity and any individual disciplinary action have not been confirmed.

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The episode brings back memories of a similar controversy involving tennis journalist and Tennis Channel commentator Jon Wertheim in November 2024. During coverage of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Wertheim’s remarks about Barbora Krejcikova’s forehead were accidentally broadcast while he appeared to believe he was taking part in a rehearsal.

Krejcikova publicly criticized the comments, calling them unprofessional and asking sports media to show greater respect for athletes. Wertheim subsequently apologized, explained how the exchange reached the broadcast, and accepted responsibility for his words.

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Tennis Channel also issued an apology to Krejcikova and announced that Wertheim had been removed from its broadcasts indefinitely. The network said its standards required respect for others at all times and that the incident had failed to meet those expectations.

The two incidents involve different broadcasters and circumstances, and there is no confirmed announcement of a comparable suspension in Sabalenka’s case. However, the Wertheim episode provides a clear example of how a broadcaster previously responded after a commentator’s remarks about a player’s appearance reached a live audience.

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Sabalenka Responds on Court With Hard-Fought WTA Finals Win Over Muchova

Away from the controversy, Sabalenka began her campaign for a first WTA Finals title with a hard-fought victory over Karolina Muchova. The Belarusian defeated the Czech 7-6(2), 7-5 after recovering from a break down in both sets.

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Muchova entered the match with the only winning head-to-head record against Sabalenka among the players in the tournament. She put that record to use early, breaking the Belarusian and later serving for the opening set. However, Sabalenka fought back and took control of the tiebreak.

The second set also tested Sabalenka. Both players traded breaks, and Muchova prevented the Belarusian from serving out the match on her first attempt. Sabalenka secured the win at the second opportunity.

Her serve was not at its best. She finished with seven double faults and four aces, and landed 59% of her first serves. After the match, she pointed to the changing light conditions as one reason for the difficulty.

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“It was a bit tricky with the sun [and] with the shade. Sometimes I had to adjust my toss, sometimes I had to serve blind, but it’s all part of the game,” Sabalenka said.

The victory gave the two-time Grand Slam champion a positive start in her sixth consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament. She finished runner-up in 2022 and 2025 and is still seeking her first WTA Finals crown. Her next group-stage challenge will give her another opportunity to move closer to that goal.