“Complete Rebuild”: Grigor Dimitrov Breaks Silence on Comeback Days After Injury Setback

Grigor Dimitrov was on the grass courts of Wimbledon when everything changed. He was playing in the fourth round against world No. 2 Jannik Sinner, and everything was going perfectly. He was leading 6-3, 7-5, 2-2, putting Sinner on the back foot, when suddenly disaster struck. Dimitrov felt pain in his right pectoral muscle, later confirmed to be a partial tear of his right pectoralis major muscle, forcing him to retire from the match.

That injury wiped out most of his 2025 season. Months of tournaments, momentum, and plans were replaced with rehabilitation, gym sessions, and slow physical rebuilding. Now, he is finally back, ready to step into 2026 at the Brisbane International. But before that, Dimitrov revealed the harsh truth about 2025.

“It took me quite a while to rebuild my muscles. It was a very painful, very tough summer. I couldn’t serve, I couldn’t hit my forehand, all of that. I’ve spent a lot of time in the gym. It’s been a long, very hard process, but I realize I had no choice but to listen to my body.”

Even though Grigor Dimitrov made a brief return at the Paris Masters in October, winning his first match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, it wasn’t long before he had to step back again.

A lingering shoulder issue forced him to withdraw before his next match against Daniil Medvedev. Now, with the 2026 season approaching at the Brisbane International, a tournament he won in 2017 and 2024, Dimitrov feels ready.

“From a physical point of view, I’ve undergone a complete rebuild,” he said. “I started last season strong, and I hope to do the same in 2026.”

Grigor Dimitrov has also made a major coaching change. He parted ways with Jamie Delgado and Daniel Vallverdu and brought on former Top 20 player Xavier Malisse.

Known for his powerful forehand, Malisse has won doubles titles at the 2004 French Open and 2011 Indian Wells Masters. “Xavier will be by my side,” Dimitrov explained. “We’ve signed a new agreement, and he brings clarity to my game.”

With a renewed team, he is ready to rebuild not just his game but also his position in the rankings.

Grigor Dimitrov is fighting back in tennis with one big motivation

Grigor Dimitrov has long been one of the ATP Tour’s most consistent players. He reached a career-high world No. 3 in singles, the highest ranking ever achieved by a Bulgarian man, won nine ATP Tour singles titles, including a Masters 1000 at the Cincinnati Open in 2017, and spent multiple seasons inside the top 10. His accomplishments earned him the title of Bulgarian Sportsperson of the Year in both 2014 and 2017.

His career record is 535-335, but currently, he is ranked 44th in the ATP Rankings. Although his 2025 results hovered around 68% wins, this was a huge drop-off for a player who was regularly seeded at Grand Slams and finished the year in the Top 20.

And now, as he begins the 2026 season at world No. 44, Dimitrov finds himself in uncharted territory after 12 straight seasons ranked inside the Top 30 and at least eight years in the Top 20. This year, he’s going to have to make his way up from the bottom.

“Every time I step on court it’s to compete, give my best, and try to win the tournament, and that won’t change now,” said Grigor Dimitrov. “Right now, my ranking doesn’t reflect my level, but I trust that if I do things the right way and stay healthy, if my body truly allows me to push through the tough moments of each match, good things will happen.”

With his body healed and his focus more intense than ever, and a new coaching team in his corner, he’s once again ready to show why he’s been one of tennis’ most powerful players.