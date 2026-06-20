Corentin Moutet Gets Massive $40,000 Fine After Dropping 7 F-Bombs During Post-Match Interview in Queen’s

Corentin Moutet‘s campaign at the HSBC Championships ended far from the way the 27-year-old had imagined. After defeating Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the R32, the Frenchman crashed out in the R16 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets, pocketing $43,407 in prize money. But that payday may vanish almost as quickly as it came, as the men’s tennis governing body is reportedly slapping him with a massive fine following his explosive on-court outburst.

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On Friday, the ATP released an official statement confirming the punishment handed to Corentin Moutet after his controversial interview at Queen’s Club. The statement read: “Following the use of profane language by Corentin Moutet during his post-match interview after his first-round match at the HSBC Championships at The Queen’s Club in London this week, the player has received a fine of $40,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.”

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ATP also confirmed that the Frenchman has challenged the decision through the official process. “Moutet has confirmed that he will appeal the fine in accordance with ATP rules. The appeal will be reviewed by the ATP Tour Compliance Committee. No further comment will be made while the appeal process is ongoing.”

The entire controversy began when Moutet gave an on-court interview with the BBC’s Jenny Drummond after his win against fellow Frenchman Mpetshi Perricard.

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Drummond asked him about Perricard’s huge 142mph second serve. While answering, Moutet accidentally let out a swear word. “That’s so frustrating. When I had match point, I was on the second serve, you aim in the middle, whatever you do just put the ball in the court and then he hits me with 142. I was like, ‘F***, I will have to serve.'”

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Drummond immediately asked him to avoid using such language on air. Instead, the 27-year-old jokingly doubled down and replied: “F***, f***, f***,” as the interviewer answered: “No, no, no!”

The on-court interviewer then turned more serious and asked the winner of the match to keep his language clean for the final question. Later, when Drummond asked what it felt like to earn his first-ever grass-court win, Corentin Moutet again responded with “F***, f***, f***.”

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Even the presenter of the Queen’s tournament, Clare Balding, later apologized to viewers for the language that was broadcast during the interview.

After the incident, Moutet explained on his IG that he was “just joking” when he made those comments. However, the explanation on social media did not save him from receiving the punishment from the ATP Tour.

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Now that Moutet has officially appealed the hefty fine charged by the ATP, the debate has only grown louder. While the governing body stands by its decision for now, not everyone agrees that the amount of the fine was justified.

Jon Wertheim questions ATP’s $40,000 fine imposed on Corentin Moutet

As news of the Frenchman’s $40,000 fine spread online, veteran tennis journalist Jon Wertheim openly questioned the way such punishments are decided.

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His comments came shortly after another high-profile fine was issued during this year’s Roland Garros. At that time, 22-year-old Paraguayan international Adolfo Daniel Vallejo was penalized after claiming a male umpire should have overseen his heated match against Moïse Kouamé.

The two incidents led the 55-year-old journalist and fellow podcast colleague of Andy Roddick to raise concerns about the consistency of disciplinary action across professional tennis.

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“Long as players are acting collectively and going after a bigger slice of the Majors’ revenue – as they should – this kind of arbitrary, unilaterally-imposed fine should be on the agenda as well,” Wertheim shared on his X account.

Although he criticized the entire system, Wertheim made it clear that he was not defending Moutet’s behavior at all.

He later added in comments: “(Moutet’s behavior was) totally unacceptable… neither clever nor cute nor endearing. But this process and the arbitrary, unilateral punishment – a sexist comment at Roland Garros is $75k? F-bombs at an ATP500 are $40k? Whacking the umpire’s chair is $25k?That’s unacceptable, too.”

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His remarks now quickly sparked discussion across the tennis world. Many fans and observers of the game began debating whether the fines handed out by the tours are fair and proportionate.

With the debate now taking center stage, what do you think about the fine? Share your thoughts below!