Corentin Moutet Publicly Calls Out Danielle Collins Over Wild Flirting Claim: “Won’t Have to Do Stupid Things”

Danielle Collins has carved out a villainous edge in a sport that rarely embraces it, with her fiery clash with fans at the Australian Open dominating headlines last year. Despite sitting out early 2026 and appearing on Tennis Channel at the Miami Open while recovering and undergoing egg freezing, she has again stirred controversy. This time, a bold flirting claim about Corentin Moutet triggered a sharp backlash and reignited tensions.

A recent viral clip from Tennis Channel sparked the entire episode. Collins was seen sharing a story involving Moutet. Moutet did not stay silent. He strongly denied the claims and responded publicly on his X account.

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“How can I unfollow you when I never followed you?” he posted. “Tennis Channel – how can you let someone say BS like this on TV? You followed me. You asked me for mixed dubs. And I’ve never even followed you. You ready to say anything so people talks about you? You should learn how to love yourself so you won’t have to do stupid things for people’s love.”

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He did not stop there. The Frenchman also took a direct swipe at the broadcaster for airing the segment. “@TennisChannel good sport journalist 🤝” he added, tagging the channel in a sarcastic tone.

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The situation intensified during a segment titled “Story Time with Danielle.” Co-host Steve Weissman added fuel to the narrative. He claimed Moutet was “cat-calling” Collins while preparing for his match.

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Collins then delivered a sharp and witty response as she started the story. “And I basically said to him, ‘if you’re gonna be flirting with me like that, you’re gonna have to get a bigger serve,” she said.

She followed it up with another remark that leaned into tennis metaphors. “Some people think it comes down to height, some people think it comes down to personality, but really what it comes down to is big forehands and big serves.”

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The height reference tied back to her dating profile that went viral last year. “Currently a professional tennis player, but kind of aspiring to be a trad wife. Straight up,” her profile said. “Already had my boss babe era. Just wanting to raise my chickens, do home projects, make freshly baked sourdough, be a stay at home dog mom, and hopefully pop out some babies soon. If you’re going to lie about your height just leave me the f*** alone. This is a no short kings zone.”

Collins further claimed that Moutet reacted to her stance. “It was kind of funny because he (Moutet) unfollowed me when I said I wasn’t interested in the short kings,” she continued.

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“You have to understand that I’m 5’10”. And for me, it’s fair, it’s just a preference. Nothing against the short kings. But he was upset about that, and he messaged me and then unfollowed me. And then he slid back into the DMs last night asking me if I saw his match and all the big serves that he was hitting.”

She closed with a blunt assessment of his chances. “I don’t think he has a chance (with me) … He would have to bring a lot to the table. So I don’t think it’s going to happen, but who knows? We’ll see.”

And this latest episode adds to Collins’ growing list of headline-making moments, especially during the Miami Open.

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Danielle Collins reveals locker room tale featuring her dog Quincy

Danielle Collins returned to the spotlight during this year’s Miami Open, as fans revisited moments from her 2024 title-winning run. However, the renewed attention quickly pushed her back into headlines.

During another “Story Time with Danielle” segment on Tennis Channel, she shared a lighthearted but controversial locker room story. She set the scene in a quiet space after hours.

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“I was in the locker room, it was after hours. You’re usually not allowed to bring your dog into the locker room, but I brought Quincy because no one was really in there,” she started.

At first, the moment felt calm and harmless. But the situation changed quickly as her dog’s energy took over. Quincy, her labradoodle, began running around excitedly. He soon lost control in the middle of the locker room.

“And Quincy basically was like running around, doing zoomies, and he was really excited, and then he decided to take a poop right next to someone’s locker that I’m not a big fan of.”

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Collins chose not to reveal the player involved. “I’m not going to mention the name of the player. I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus, of course, because I’m working on trying to be my best self, but Quincy did know.”

However, later, she quickly cleared the air and stressed one key point: she didn’t leave the mess behind. “He knew the vibes were sus. I definitely cleaned it up. I’m not that much of a you-know-what. I cleaned it up, and this was never shared until now.”

With another Tennis Channel segment from Danielle Collins now triggering backlash from Moutet, how do you assess her storytelling approach during the Miami Open? Share your thoughts below.