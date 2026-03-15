Corentin Moutet Sparks Chaos After Hurling Racket Out of Stadium in Arizona

Corentin Moutet stood as the lone survivor among three French quarterfinalists at the Phoenix Challenger. But the top seed’s semifinal against Marcos Giron slipped away after a strong start, ending in a 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 defeat. Yet it wasn’t the loss that stole headlines; it was Moutet’s explosive post-match meltdown that ignited the drama.

Late in the match, Giron stepped up to serve for victory. Moutet returned the ball, but it clipped the net on his side and dropped back, ending the contest. The moment the match finished, frustration exploded. Moutet hurled his racket out of the stadium in anger.

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The crowd inside the arena first reacted with shock. Moments later, loud boos followed as spectators voiced their displeasure at the Frenchman’s actions.

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Tension had already been building earlier in the match. At one point, Moutet even exchanged words with a fan sitting close to the court during the Challenger event. As he left the court, the dramatic scene only added to the discussion around his behavior. Unfortunately, incidents like this are not new in his career.

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Fans have seen Moutet lose his temper several times over the years. A similar moment happened last year at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. After defeating Jordan Thompson in the opening round, he faced Holger Rune in the next match.

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The match turned difficult for Moutet as Rune built a strong lead. The French player was already a set and two games down when frustration started to show. With advantage to Rune and another break looming, Moutet missed his first serve long. Rune returned the ball, but the “Out” call triggered an angry reaction.

Moutet then smashed the ball straight toward the crowd. The umpire quickly issued a code violation, though the warning did little to calm him.

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Another incident occurred in 2024 at the Paris Masters. Moutet had qualified for the tournament but faced a tough opening match against the American Ben Shelton.

After losing an early break in that match, his frustration again took over. The Frenchman vented at his team and broke his equipment on court.

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That same year at the Madrid Open, Moutet had a heated argument with umpire Raluca Andrei during his match against Shang Juncheng. The dispute started when he was not allowed to take a coffee break.

“I saw on Tennis TV they provide coffee. Why can’t you provide me coffee? Is it because I’m on Court 4? Tell me!” Moutet demanded during the tense exchange. The umpire replied calmly, “It doesn’t matter where we play; we don’t provide coffee.”

But the explanation did not satisfy the French player. Moutet continued the argument, saying, “But why don’t you provide coffee? You provide bananas, you provide cola, you provide [muffled]. You don’t do anything for the players? Am I asking for caviar or something like that?”

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These episodes show that emotional outbursts have followed Moutet throughout his career. Moments like the latest meltdown only add another chapter to a long list of on-court controversies.

Corentin Moutet hurls his racket toward the cameras at the 2026 Australian Open

Corentin Moutet has once again drawn attention for his on-court behavior at this year’s AO. In the men’s doubles event, Moutet teamed up with Luca Sanchez. The pair faced Dane Sweeny and Alex Bolt in a tight three-set contest.

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The tense moment came during the second set. The score stood at 2–4, and their opponents held an advantage on serve. Sweeny delivered a powerful serve, and Moutet struggled to control the return. The ball slipped off his racket and ended the point quickly.

Frustration immediately took over. Moutet spun around and threw his racket toward the camera positioned behind the baseline. The outburst shocked many watching the match. It added another controversial moment to the Frenchman’s long list of emotional reactions on court.

A similar situation happened last year at the Australian Open. Moutet defeated Alexei Popyrin in a tense singles match but faced heavy boos from the crowd afterward.

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Popyrin had started strongly and won the first set. However, the Australian later suffered injuries to his left glute and hamstring during the match.

With Popyrin struggling physically, Moutet began using frequent drop shots. The Frenchman later pointed to his head, suggesting he was simply using his strategy and thinking smartly during the match.

With his latest outburst at the Arizona Challenger once again grabbing headlines, do you think the Frenchman has taken his on-court meltdown too far this time?