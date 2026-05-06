‘Could Think of Boycotting’: 30YO WTA Pro Joins Aryna Sabalenka & Others as French Open Pay Sparks Uproar

It was in March last year that a collection of highly-ranked players had demanded higher prize money from Grand Slams and a 22% revenue share to match tour standards. But with the French Open around the corner, many players remain dissatisfied with the changes made. A group of top 10 ATP and WTA stars have come together once again and voiced their disappointments over the prize money on offer at the Roland Garros. Another headline star joining them is Jasmine Paolini, who feels that the players could even boycott the Grand Slams if they all unite.

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The Italian expressed support towards the players who have taken the stand against the Grand Slams. She also pointed out how the Slams don’t directly contribute to player pension schemes and maternity benefits.

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“It’s a topic that goes around, I think we’re doing this so that there is a better situation for players, especially on the issue of pensions and maternity. The Slams are not providing for it, while the WTA is. There’s this difference here, we’re fighting for that. The good thing is that we are all united, all in the same direction,” Paolini said during a press conference.

Additionally, the reigning Italian Open champion wants the Grand Slams to further increase the prize money and start contributing more towards the schemes made for the betterment of the players.

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“The Slams raise the prize money a little but not as a percentage of how much they earn more. But above all, they do not contribute to other issues. If we all agree, and in my opinion, we are, we could think of boycotting,” she added.

It was on Monday that a group of players had given a strong statement against the 9.5% increase and the total prize pool of $72.6 million for the French Open. They have confirmed that the amount didn’t meet their expectations. According to them, the increase falls short when measured against the competition’s revenue that keeps on growing every year.

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“As Roland Garros looks to post record revenues, players are therefore receiving a declining share of the value they help create. More critically, the announcement does nothing to address the structural issues that players have consistently and reasonably raised over the past year. There has been no engagement on player welfare and no progress towards establishing a formal mechanism for player consultation within Grand Slam decision-making,” a part of the statement read.

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They highlighted that the Roland Garros had generated $463 million last year, which was a 14% increase in comparison to the previous figures. Despite the massive growth in revenue, the total prize money purse was only increased by 5.4%, reducing the players’ share of revenue to 14.3%. The widening gap between revenue and the prize money has become a point of frustration among many players.

“While other major international sports are modernizing governance, aligning stakeholders, and building long-term value, the Grand Slams remain resistant to change. The absence of player consultation and the continued lack of investment in player welfare reflect a system that does not adequately represent the interests of those who are central to the sport’s success,” the statement further read.

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Moreover, Aryna Sabalenka has now doubled down on this statement and has described the current situation as “really unfair” for the players.

Aryna Sabalenka in favor of boycotting Grand Slams over prize money share

“Without us there wouldn’t be a tournament and there wouldn’t be that entertainment. I feel like definitely we deserve to be paid more percentage,” Sabalenka told reporters at the Italian Open.

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She further warned that if the players’ demands aren’t met then they may consider boycotting tournaments.

Imago April 29, 2026, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: ARYNA SABALENKA of belarus Ã NIKE during the Mutua Madrid Open 2026, ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 and WTA, Tennis Damen 1000, at La Caja Magica on April 28, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Mutua Madrid Open 2026 press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz – Day 9 04.28.26 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc312 20260429_zsp_c312_011 Copyright: xOscarxManuelxSanchezx

“I think at some point we will boycott it, yeah. I feel like that’s going to be the only way to fight for our rights. Let’s ‌see how far we can get, if it’s going ‌to take players for boycott… Some of the things, I feel like it’s really unfair to the players. I think at some point it’s going to get to this,” she added.

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With tensions among players constantly increasing and a clear dissatisfaction still being there, the battle over the French Open prize money seems far from settled.

Will the Grand Slams give in to the demands and announce an even higher increase in prize money, or will the players go on to boycott tournaments in the coming future?