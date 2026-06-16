‘Couldn’t Even Defend Myself’: ATP Pro Left ‘Broken Hearted’ as He Breaks Silence on Controversial Umpire Incident

Sumit Nagal was trailing Petr Brunclik 6-4, 5-4 at the Poznan Challenger in Poland on Sunday when the match came to a halt for a call that the linesman or the chair umpire should have made. He had played a ball that he thought was definitely out and immediately raised his hand to appeal, as ATP rules allow. But the umpire said that she had not seen that hand signal and would not get down from her chair to check for the ball mark. The controversial moment ended with Nagal getting disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Indian later opened up about the incident in a long statement on Monday morning, accusing the process of tennis officiating of a fundamental flaw.

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“Today I felt so hopeless and broken-hearted because I couldn’t even defend myself. It was emotionally tough for me to get past that point afterwards. I got three wrong calls in a single point, where no call came, the referee refused to come down to check, and the referee didn’t see me appeal,” Nagal wrote on social media.

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Nagal’s statement highlighted three core issues: both officials missed the call; the chair umpire didn’t check the mark; and they didn’t consider ATP’s rule, which allows a player to appeal a call even after hitting the ball, provided the shot did not affect play.

Nagal then asked a series of questions that brought to light a stark difference between players and officials in terms of mistakes and punishments: “Players are penalised for mistakes that happen knowingly or unknowingly. But why do players get penalised with money when we make mistakes, and not chair umpires? Players have the added pressure of needing to win to make money. Umpires have comparatively less pressure because they don’t need to win to get paid. Why should they face no pressure? For players, one wrong call can decide a match or even a tournament.”

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He closed with a direct appeal to the governing bodies: “I humbly request ATP and ITF to make a change that would enable us players to defend ourselves as well. I believe matches should not be dependent on merely referees in 2026 when you can leverage technology.”

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Nagal, 28, ranks No. 277 in the world, but reached a career-high of No. 68 in July 2024. He is still India’s number one singles player and is next to lead the Indian team at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya during September this year. It’s been a hard season for him so far, and the decision to disqualify him from the Poznan has been an embarrassing one after early exits at both the Bengaluru Open and the Delhi Open. He has, however, built a reputation for speaking out on issues beyond the court.

He went public earlier this year after being denied an Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off in November 2025 for no apparent reason, sparking a resolution. The Poznan incident, meanwhile, points to a bigger, more systemic issue—something that one social media post cannot solve, but Nagal is still brave to call out.

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Nagal’s plea comes as tennis faces its biggest officiating reckoning in years

Nagal isn’t well-known worldwide; however, the problem he is raising is. The 2026 Roland Garros fortnight was the most closely watched in memory for its officiating. However, it is the only Grand Slam that still doesn’t employ electronic line calling.

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Imago KYIV, UKRAINE – SEPTEMBER 7, 2021: Sebastian BAEZ of Argentina shows the ball mark on a clay court during ATP Challenger Kyiv Open game against Illya BELOBORODKO of Ukraine at Kyiv Tennis Park in Kyiv

The highlight came on a crucial set point in the second-set tie-break of the fourth-round clash between Joao Fonseca and Casper Ruud. Fonseca hit a forehand that Louise Engzell, the chair umpire, called in after she checked the clay mark. However, Hawk-Eye graphics disagreed with her. Since there was no electronic review system, the original call was still in effect. Ruud lost the set and the match.

Former world No. 1 Jim Courier described it as a “huge controversy,” while Steve Johnson was scathing about the absurdity of showing Hawk-Eye data to the viewers when the technology is not being used to make corrections on court. The reaction from the public was swift and universal, as fans demanded a change of match referee and an overhaul of the system.

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In a press conference, Amelie Mauresmo, Roland Garros’s tournament director, directly addressed the issue:

“What we observed at the clay-court tournaments leading up to Roland Garros is that the reliability of this system is not absolute. As of today, the machine is not 100 percent reliable, so we continue to place our confidence in human officials.”

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She did, however, leave the door ajar for the future, adding: “We’ve made that choice for 2026. As for 2027, we’ll see.”

The ATP and WTA already use machine-generated rulings for all tour-level red-clay events, but the Grand Slam hosts can decide which ruling to use. The difference between reality and perception at the sport’s biggest venues is what Nagal was referring to on the Challenger court in Poznan.