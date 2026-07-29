Cruz Hewitt Secures Big DC Open Win Before Copying Father Lleyton’s Iconic Celebration

Cruz Hewitt beat Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Mubadala DC Open for his first ATP Tour win, and the 17-year-old marked it the same way his father, Lleyton Hewitt, always did: bending his hand back with his fingers pointing toward his eyes and forehead, the trademark “vicht.”

“It’s called the Vicht..I think..I don’t know, I need to check on that to be honest…He never named it, he just always did it..And then when I was little I have seen it, I’ve never asked about it so I might have to do that”, said Hewitt in his post-match interview on Tennis Channel. “But no its cool to be able to do that because obviously my dad’s been a huge part of where I am today so I am grateful to have him”.

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It was Hewitt’s first ATP main draw appearance, and he didn’t look it. He never faced a break point the entire match, won 83 percent of his first-serve points, and broke Giron once in each set to close it out in 73 minutes. That made him the youngest player to win a match in Washington since Kei Nishikori did it in 2007, and in a fitting bit of symmetry, Nishikori himself, now 36, won his own first-round match at this same tournament just days earlier.

The win comes just weeks after Hewitt lost his first junior Grand Slam final at Wimbledon to American Jordan Lee, blowing a third-set lead in the process. Lee is also in Washington this week, playing in qualifying.

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Hewitt entered the tournament ranked No. 612 after coming through qualifying, and the result projects him up 255 spots to No. 357 in the live rankings, with a shot at cracking the Top 300 if he wins again. He’s also just the second son of an ATP “No. 1 Club” member to win a tour-level match, joining Leo Borg, son of Bjorn Borg. His own father won his first tour-level match at 16 in Adelaide in 1998, a tournament he went on to win, and Lleyton later claimed the DC Open title itself in 2004.

“It’s pretty surreal to win here,” Hewitt said, as per ATP Tour. “Obviously I saw my dad play here. I came to his last tournament I remember. There are so many memories of that.”

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That family history adds extra weight to who’s waiting for him next.

Cruz Hewiit Might Face the Defending Champion in the Next Round in Washington

Hewitt’s second-round opponent will be either top seed and countryman Alex de Minaur, the tournament’s defending champion, or former World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas. De Minaur has been more than just a fellow Australian to Hewitt over the years, regularly hitting with him and offering advice. “He’s like my older brother,” Hewitt said. “I’ve known him basically my whole life.”

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Speaking at Wimbledon earlier this year, Hewitt described what he takes from those sessions. “When I hit with him, he gives me great advice,” he said. “So I take that on board as much as possible.”

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Standing in the way of a potential all-Australian matchup is Tsitsipas, who holds a lopsided 12-1 head-to-head lead over de Minaur, including a win in Miami this year, and arrives fresh off his first title in more than a year at Gstaad last month.

Rain pushed that de Minaur-Tsitsipas match from Tuesday night to Wednesday, July 29. Hewitt will find out his second-round opponent, and the biggest test of his young career so far, once that match wraps up.