Dallas Tennis Player Eyes US Open Comeback After Losing All Four Limbs: “Still the Same Joy”

The Dallas Open crowned Ben Shelton as champion, adding another milestone to American tennis. Yet beyond the ATP spotlight, Dallas amateur Ron Rosas has emerged as a symbol of resilience, overcoming extraordinary adversity. Now, he sets his sights on an inspiring return at the US Open, chasing a comeback few would dare imagine.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent interview with CBS News Texas, Rosas spoke from the heart. “I play tennis because I love it,” said Rosas. “I mean, it’s, to me, about three characteristics that are really important to leadership, character, discipline, you know, I’ve taught my kids tennis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His life changed dramatically in 2023. A severe case of pneumonia led to an infection. Doctors had to amputate all of his limbs to save his life.

He described the emotional toll of that moment. “The shock and grief that you feel when you’re told you’re going to lose your limbs is something that I hope nobody ever has to experience,” Rosas said. He believed his tennis journey was over.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS News Texas (@cbsnewstexas) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The hardest blow came from local surgeons. “The crushing thing was local surgeons telling me that I would probably lose my right elbow joint,” he said. Losing that joint would have ended any chance of swinging a racquet.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Before tragedy struck, Rosas had built a strong tennis legacy. He was a star player at Notre Dame and led his college team to the NCAA finals. For years, the 55-year-old remained a familiar face on Dallas courts, teaching and competing.

After surgery, he fought for one more chance. He begged doctors to save his right elbow. That decision gave him hope that he could return to the sport he loved.

ADVERTISEMENT

With prosthetics and a customized racquet, he found a way back. He stepped onto the court again in November last year. “So the first return was really something magical,” Rosas said. “I mean, it was kind of like I’d been doing it all my life, which technically I had, it was just a different, different way of doing it.”

His comeback, however, was not smooth. “I got to hit five or six times before taking a little spell and having a fall and fracturing my hip,” said Rosas. “And so now I’m back, five weeks later, still the same joy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after that setback, his spirit did not fade. He is now focused on relearning the sport he once mastered. Each practice session brings him closer to his goal.

That goal is clear and bold. He plans to enter this year’s US Open in the quad wheelchair division and compete in more tournaments. “I’m going to find a way,” Rosas said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is not alone in this journey. Coaches, family members, and close friends stand beside him. Support from professionals like John Isner and Frances Tiafoe has strengthened his resolve.

Through it all, his love for tennis remains unshaken. “Being able to recently return to the tennis court has been a joy that I never thought I’d have,” said Rosas.

“As I’ve said and used as a mantra for me, I have a lot of life to live, and I want to live it all. So, you either move forward or you choose not to, and I’ve chosen to move forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And perhaps, his story is not unique in tennis, as the sport has seen many similarly inspiring comebacks before.

Lucas Sithole inspires the global tennis community from a wheelchair

Even before Rosas’ story made headlines, tennis had other remarkable inspirational journeys.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most notable came from South Africa. Lucas Sithole lost both legs and half of his right arm in a train accident when he was just 11 years old.

Since the accident, Sithole has pushed himself to achieve great things. He credits his family for their unwavering support. “My family has been my rock,” he has said in interviews.

Sithole’s talent in wheelchair tennis has taken him around the world. He has competed in tournaments in Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Britain, and his home country of South Africa.

Another inspiring story is Bryan Barten. At 22, a car accident left him paralyzed. He took up wheelchair tennis and quickly rose through the ranks.

Barten has competed in two Paralympic Games: London and Rio. He and his partner, David Wagner, have won six quad doubles titles as of 2017. One of his biggest achievements was winning the quad singles title at the 2014 Jana Hunsaker Memorial wheelchair tennis tournament, an ITF event at the National Tennis Center.

Diede de Groot also made headlines. Born with her right leg shorter than her left, she became a star in the Netherlands. She ended 2016 with 18 finals appearances and a silver medal in doubles at the Rio Paralympics.

De Groot made her Grand Slam debut at the 2017 Australian Open, reaching the final. She later won her first Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in the same year.

Now, with Rosas’ inspiring story emerging, it will be remarkable to see his comeback. If he competes at this year’s US Open, he could inspire millions of tennis enthusiasts to pick up a racquet and never give up.