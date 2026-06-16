Dan Evans Breaks Silence on Wild Card Snub With Silent Wimbledon Request

Just four days after fans and pundits of the game celebrated Dan Evans‘ career following his announcement of retirement after SW19, a fresh twist has emerged. The 36-year-old British veteran still awaits Tuesday’s decision on whether the SW19 will hand him a wildcard for his farewell appearance at The Championships. But even before that verdict arrives later today, the Briton has already laid bare his frustration after missing out on a wildcard elsewhere in his own country during the closing stretch of his professional tennis career.

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“I think wildcards are a good thing for Brits. I would say you hope to do enough years of service for your country to maybe get one in your last tournament at Queen’s, but that wasn’t the way they went. They went with some younger guys, and that’s their prerogative,” Evans echoed while reflecting on the decision of Queens Club not giving him the wildcard entry.

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“But yeah, I mean, it’s an interesting topic at the minute, isn’t it? The wildcards. I mean, it would have been a classy gesture to give me a wildcard, but obviously that was lacking on this occasion, and I was in qualifying,” he added later.

The frustration came after three of the 23-year-old Jack Pinnington Jones, Arthur Fery, and Toby Samuel were awarded the wildcards for the tournament. All three players are ranked above Evans and currently sit inside the 150th rankings.

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“I entered the qualifying here myself, and I got in last minute. I was offered a wildcard into qualifying here. I was a bit perplexed that the LTA didn’t offer me one into main draw, myself, I obviously made [round of 16] last year. It would have helped me a lot to get a few more days of preparation to start main draw, but again, that’s up to them, the powers that be,” Evans explained.

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Evans was a member of Great Britain’s Davis Cup-winning team nine years ago and throughout his career, he has also taken pride in representing his country on the biggest stages. Because of that history, the veteran tennis pro believed he had built a strong case for receiving a wildcard into the main draw at the ATP 500 event.

However, despite his disappointment, the Birmingham native still entered the qualifying event. However, his campaign came to an early conclusion against an American 6th seed Marcos Giron. The current 244th ranked veteran was unable to advance, suffering a 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 defeat and got eliminated from the tournament after playing his first match.

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Evans, who played alongside Andy Murray in the 2024 Paris Olympics, is now awaiting a decision from the SW19 on whether he will receive a wildcard for Wimbledon. Although his current ranking is sufficient to secure a place in the qualifying draw which starts next week, the British veteran, however, remains hopeful of earning direct entry into the main event.

“I’ve applied via the All-England Club. If they give me one or not, it’s not up to me. I’m obviously a temporary member there, so I hope that helps. I use the club during the year. Again, I feel I’ve done plenty of time helping British tennis, off the court, and on the court, so I hope to get one. But I’m well capable, I’m in off my own ranking into qualifying, and I’m capable of qualifying,” he added.

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And while Evans continues to wait for news regarding a possible Wimbledon wildcard later today, he was not the only one who shared the feelings about the wider wildcard debate at Queen’s.

Tatjana Maria voices her frustration after Queen’s wildcard snub

The 38-year-old Tatjana Maria returned to the HSBC Championship this year under very different circumstances. Just a year earlier, she had lifted the title after an unforgettable run as a qualifier in the event.

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The former world No. 36 defeated then 8th seed American Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 final. Her triumph came as the WTA event made its return to Queen’s after a 52-year absence from the tour.

However, the German ace did not receive a wildcard for this year’s edition. Instead, same as Evans’ case, 4 lower-ranked British players were handed direct entries into the tournament.

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As a result, Maria had to fight her way through qualifying once again where she successfully won two qualifying matches to earn her place in the main draw but could not go through to the QF after losing against Elena Rybakina.

“It didn’t feel [different to last year]. It feels almost like a normal tournament because I had to start over again in qualifying,” Maria added while talking to BBC.

The 38-year-old also admitted that she had expected different treatment after becoming the defending champion of the event. “Already what I did last year was amazing and to be a champion here, I thought I deserved a wildcard and to get a little bit of respect.”

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In further comments to reporters, Maria explained: “I did it last year. It was not five years ago. I was surprised when I got the message of [tournament director] Laura Robson saying all the wildcards would go to the British players, which I understand. But as a champion, it’s tough for me.”

As the wildcard debate continues to spark questions around the HSBC Championship decisions, fans are now waiting to learn whether Dan Evans will receive a wildcard for SW19 later today.