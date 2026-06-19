Dan Evans Reacts to Wimbledon Snub After His Special Request Went Unanswered

Dan Evans didn’t utter a single word because he didn’t need to. His name wasn’t on the list of men’s singles wild cards announced by Wimbledon on Wednesday. Evans then shared a post on his Instagram story from the Showcase Tennis page that explained things simply. It noted that Evans had sacrificed 500 ranking points earned at the 2023 Washington Open to play doubles alongside Andy Murray at the Paris Olympics. He had been a cornerstone of British tennis for nearly two decades, and Wimbledon had turned down his wild card request ahead of what will be the last event of his career.

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The absence has left Wimbledon’s selection committee facing backlash it wouldn’t have seen coming. He is not ranked high enough to gain ‌direct entry; he would have needed a wild card.

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Instead, the All England Club handed spots to Grigor Dimitrov, Stan Wawrinka, Jacob Fearnley, Arthur Fery, Jack Pinnington Jones, Toby Samuel, Felix Gill and Harry Wendelken. Evans has been awarded a doubles wild card with Henry Searle, which hasn’t exactly helped the optics of the situation. Harry Wendelken, the British world No. 224, received the final Wimbledon main draw wild card ahead of Evans. The 36-year-old Brit, ranked 244th, will now attempt to qualify for the tournament he is retiring at.

The frustration at this latest snub is compounded by the fact that it is not the first time Evans has been overlooked this grass-court season. Evans expressed disappointment over his omission from the main draw at Queen’s Club, suggesting it would have been a “classy gesture” for organizers to support him in his retirement campaign.

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He was refused a main draw wildcard for Queen’s, with the LTA opting for Jack Pinnington Jones, Arthur Fery and Toby Samuel instead, and was forced to enter qualifying, where he lost to Marcos Giron in three sets.

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“I think what some people have forgotten is I’m a professional tennis player, and I wouldn’t be playing if I wasn’t prepared or ready to play or fit to play. Because I’ve helped another Brit whilst I’ve been injured, I don’t feel like I’ve been taken seriously,” Evans said.

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That reference to helping another Brit speaks directly to the sacrifice that has defined the final chapter of Evans’ career. Evans was part of the 2015 Davis Cup team that secured Great Britain’s first title in 79 years, and played 28 Davis Cup ties for his country. In 2024, he gave up the 500 ranking points he had earned at the Washington Open, the biggest title of his career, to play doubles alongside Murray at the Paris Olympics in what turned out to be the Scot’s final professional match.

Evans’s ranking plummeted as a result of the decision, dropping from world No. 21 in 2023 to his current position outside the top 200. It was an act of loyalty to British tennis that has not been reciprocated in kind by either the LTA or the All England Club during his retirement season.

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Evans has not been able to play freely in 2026 either, with injury restricting him to qualifying appearances at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, and a loss in qualifying at a Challenger event. His form and ranking have suffered due to insufficient match play, yet the argument for his inclusion isn’t tied to his current performance.

It is about what Evans has represented across twenty years of British tennis, and what it means to send a player of that standing into Wimbledon qualifying for his farewell.

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A career that deserved a different send-off

The issue of Dan Evans’ wild card has been linked to a wider tension in British tennis regarding how it invests in the future and how it celebrates the past. Tatjana Maria, last year’s Queen’s champion, also accused the LTA of a lack of respect after she was similarly denied a wild card. She suggested a systemic shift in how the governing body allocates its tournament entries, prioritizing younger developmental players over established veterans.

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Reuters Tennis – Murray River Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Britain’s Dan Evans celebrates winning his final singles match against Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime REUTERS/Kelly Defina

The former world No. 21 made his tour debut at Queen’s Club in 2008 and won his first ATP match at the same venue in 2013. He has been part of the fabric of British tennis through the entire Murray era and beyond, showing up in Davis Cup ties, Olympics campaigns, and qualifying draws at the age of 36 with the same commitment he brought at 26.

“Representing Great Britain in both Davis Cup and the Olympics remains the greatest honor of my career and something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Evans said when announcing his retirement.

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The qualifying round for Wimbledon kicks off on June 24. Evans will be there, as he has always been, doing it the hard way.